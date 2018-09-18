Some of Santa Barbara’s best weather is in September and October, so why not get out and enjoy it? This weekend offers two very different kinds of walks, plus intriguing indoor entertainment.
Annual ArtWalk
Love wine, art and the outdoors? ArtWalk combines them Saturday and Sunday at the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History. Entry to the show is free with admission, wine is no-host and all the works on display are for sale. This is the 30th anniversary ArtWalk, which benefits the museum’s many worthy programs. Local artists are featured, including noteworthy plein air painters like Meredith Abbot, her daughter Whitney Abbott, Rick Garcia, Robin Hall, Jordan Pope and Ralph Waterhouse, whose wife Diana curated the show. Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days. (2559 Puesta Del Sol; www.sbnature.org/artwalk)
Free field trip
Search for water birds, both freshwater and sea, at the Audubon Society’s free field trip on Saturday. Parking is easy and the route is flat, but dress in layers as it can be chilly by the ocean. Meet at 7:30 a.m. at the base of the Santa Barbara Harbor’s breakwater, where you may spy resident seabirds and migrants making their way south. After birding the Harbor, drive to nearby Andree Clark Bird Refuge to scout for freshwater birds. Leader Rob Lindsay is a former three-time Audubon chapter president and legendary birder. Bring binoculars or spotting scope, snacks and water. (805-284-1322, www.santabarbaraaudubon.org)
'Love & Bananas'
A 48-hour rescue of a partially blind, elderly Asian elephant in Thailand is at the heart of the film “Love & Bananas, An Elephant Story,” to be screened at 7 p.m. Friday at the Marjorie Luke Theatre (in Santa Barbara Junior High School). The plight of Asian elephants used as service animals is also explored. Director Ashley Bell and world-renowned Asian elephant conservationist Sangdeaun Lek Chailert will take questions following the screening. Proceeds benefit elephant and other wildlife sanctuaries in Southeast Asia. Tickets are $20 general admission. (http://loveandbananas.com/screenings).
Art festival
More art! More than 50 artists, primarily painters, are featured at the Goleta Valley Art Association’s annual art festival on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Stow House. Meet the artists and buy works at very affordable prices. Live music will be performed by Shepherd’s Pie and Summerland. Food is available, and a raffle benefits the Goleta Union schools’ after- school art programs. (304 N. Los Carneros Road, Goleta; 805-451-6919, www.tgvaa.org)
'Storm Reading'
Thirty years ago, Access Theatre company’s original play “Storm Reading” became a theatrical sensation. The show toured nationally and internationally for six years; was featured on “The Today Show,” and “All Things Considered,” among others; and was the subject of its own television production. On Friday at 7 p.m., the Lobero Theatre will be the site of “Celebrating ‘Storm Reading,’” featuring remembrances by original cast members, the director, plus special guest and former troupe member Anthony Edwards (“E.R.”). Tickets are $25 general admission, $15 for students. The event benefits the Cottage Rehabilitation Hospital Foundation. (805-963-0761, www.lobero.com)