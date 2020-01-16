South on 101: Stars are out at Santa Barbara International Film Festival

The Santa Barbara International Film Festival comes two weeks earlier than usual this year, and is now underway through Saturday, Jan. 25. Here are some highlights and more details are available at www.sbiff.org.

Actors, directors, screenwriters, producers and film-lovers come from around the world to take in a slate of cinema that includes 47 world premieres, 71 U.S. premieres, and more than 30 other feature films from 50 countries, plus short films.

There are too many films to spotlight here, but part of the charm of a film festival is the thrill of discovery. Scan through the online schedule and pick out whatever appeals to you. Travel the world by choosing films from Peru, Turkey, Kosovo, Slovakia or any of 35-plus countries that are in the festival. See dramas, comedies (and everything in between), or documentaries.

Tickets come in Minipaks of four admissions, tickets for individual films aren’t available except for opening and closing nights. Minipak ticket holders get in line for films and are admitted after patrons with VIP passes. It takes a bit of planning and patience, as there is no guarantee that you’ll get a seat.

