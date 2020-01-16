South on 101: Stars are out at Santa Barbara International Film Festival

The Santa Barbara International Film Festival comes two weeks earlier than usual this year, and is now underway through Saturday, Jan. 25. Here are some highlights and more details are available at www.sbiff.org.
Actors, directors, screenwriters, producers and film-lovers come from around the world to take in a slate of cinema that includes 47 world premieres, 71 U.S. premieres, and more than 30 other feature films from 50 countries, plus short films.
There are too many films to spotlight here, but part of the charm of a film festival is the thrill of discovery. Scan through the online schedule and pick out whatever appeals to you. Travel the world by choosing films from Peru, Turkey, Kosovo, Slovakia or any of 35-plus countries that are in the festival. See dramas, comedies (and everything in between), or documentaries.
Tickets come in Minipaks of four admissions, tickets for individual films aren’t available except for opening and closing nights. Minipak ticket holders get in line for films and are admitted after patrons with VIP passes. It takes a bit of planning and patience, as there is no guarantee that you’ll get a seat.
The good news is that tickets for “A-List” celebrity tributes are available, and the stars certainly are out this year: Scarlett Johansson and Adam Driver (“Marriage Story”) this Friday, Lupita Nyong’o on Monday, Laura Dern on Tuesday, and Brad Pitt on Wednesday. The Virtuosos Awards, held this Saturday, feature a terrific slate of actors including Awkwafina (“The Farewell”), Taron Egerton (“Rocketman”), Cynthia Erivo (“Harriet”), and Florence Pugh (“Midsommar”), among others.
Insiders Tip: selected festival films are shown daily for free at the Lobero Theatre. Check the listings board outside the theatre and get in line early. These films are often the more popular and fan favorites.
Free family films are screened at 10 a.m. at the Arlington Theatre including “Frozen 2” on the next two Saturdays and “Toy Story 4” on this Sunday.
Silent movie lovers will enjoy a free screening of the 1923 classic “The Hunchback of Notre Dame” starring Lon Chaney at 7 p.m. at the Arlington Theatre. Live accompaniment is provided by Adam Aceto on the theatre’s Wonder Morton pipe organ.
Short documentary films shot in and around Santa Barbara are highlighted on Closing Night, Saturday, Jan. 25, at the Arlington Theatre. They include profiles of immigrant farm workers, an aging bronc rider, a female cyclist who defies all odds, backpackers exploring the Los Padres National Forest, artists creating in the Carrizo Plain, and a celebrated local guitarist who performs in public spaces.
The industry panel discussions held at the Lobero Theatre are always popular, and tickets may be scarce even if the participants haven’t been announced yet. That’s because they usually include big name Academy Award nominees and winners, particularly the Producers Panel (Sunday at 10 a.m.) and Writers Panel (Sunday at 1 p.m.). Leading women in film discuss their challenges and triumphs on Saturday, Jan. 25 at 11 a.m.
Julia McHugh can be reached at southon101column@yahoo.com.