South on 101: Social distancing and streaming Santa Barbara

Santa Barbara plays a leading role in several excellent films, and has appeared in countless movies. In these days of social distancing, stay home and “visit” by viewing a movie filmed in Santa Barbara.
Stand Outs
State Street plays a big part in the 1981 movie “Cutter’s Way,” though many of its locations were razed in the late 1980s to build Paseo Nuevo. The opening scenes are of the Fiesta Parade along State Street, with other locations at City Hall and De la Guerra Plaza. Richard Bone (Jeff Bridges) finds the El Presidente stuffing the body of a dead girl into an alley dumpster. Director Ivan Passer never lived here, though we have him to thank for bringing Bridges to Santa Barbara, who moved his family here about a dozen years later. This moody mystery is riveting, but hard to find.
Filmmaker Andrew Davis is a longtime Santa Barbara resident. Andy Garcia plays twin brothers in his 1995 comedy “Steal Big, Steal Little,” but Santa Barbara stars. Garcia can be seen walking down State Street during the Solstice Parade, at the County Courthouse, and in Montecito, He’s the “good” twin and also an evil brother who wants to develop the land they inherited. Davis is best known for his thrillers, shot elsewhere, like “Under Siege,” “The Fugitive,” and “The Guardian.”
Director Mike Mills grew up here, graduating from Santa Barbara High School, and the city infuses his coming-of-age films. In 2010’s “Beginners,” it was his father, as played by Christopher Plummer, who won Best Supporting Actor Oscar, Golden Globe, and Screen Actors Guild awards. The 2016 feature “20th Century Women” is about his mother, played by Annette Bening and also starring Greta Gerwig, Elle Fanning, and Bill Crudup.
Cameo Appearances
Mission Santa Barbara is a familiar location for classic-movie fans – it’s even in “Sunset Boulevard” starring Gloria Swanson. The mansion bought by Tony Montana (Al Pacino) in “Scarface” is actually here, as is the farmers market Meryl Streep visits in “It’s Complicated.”
“The Pelican Brief” has a scene beneath the State Street Clock, at the corner of Haley Street.
“You Dirty (Wharf) Rat!”
Stearns Wharf, built in 1872, was purchased for $200,000 in 1945 by actor Jimmy Cagney (“Public Enemy”) and investors who wanted to turn it into an amusement park. The deal went south after they discovered that repairs to the aging structure would cost more than the purchase price.
Historical Note: “Flying A Studios”
Did you know that Santa Barbara was once home to the largest movie studio in the world? Founded in 1910, Flying A Studios produced over 1,200 silent films, mostly shorts running less than 30 minutes. It covered two full blocks of Mission Street, from Chapala to Anacapa. The only remnants today are a lovely small white building, privately owned and not open to the public, on the corner of Mission and Chapala. The Santa Barbara Historical Museum holds artifacts, such as a hand-cranked 35 mm camera.
