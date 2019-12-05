Let the holidays begin! Santa Barbara gets festive on both land and sea this weekend, offers seasonal shows, and even some snow.
Holiday Parade
Santa Barbara’s 67th annual Holiday Parade sets off along State Street at 6:30 p.m. on Friday from Sola Street and continues for eight blocks to Cota Street. More than 75 entries include giant balloons, marching bands, handmade floats, performing groups, and Santa brings up the rear. He’s also at Paseo Nuevo’s Center Court from 4 to 5:30 p.m. for photos with the kids.
In fact, Santa is in residence through Christmas Eve – Tuesdays are “pet nights” for photos with pooches. Enjoy a “snow” and light show in the Center Court nightly at 6 and 7 p.m. through Dec. 31 (except Christmas Day), and there’s live entertainment throughout the season.
Paseo Nuevo also has new walkways, new retailers, artisan markets and pop-up shops as part of a multimillion-dollar renovation.
Parade of Lights
Kids can play in real snow – 10 tons of it – at City Pier in the Santa Barbara Harbor on Sunday starting at 3 p.m. as part of the lead-up to that night’s Parade of Lights boat parade. The first 300 kids get free goodie bags and everyone can take their photo with Santa. A tree-lighting ceremony is slated for 5 p.m. near the Sea Center. Around 30 watercraft depart at 5:30 p.m., dazzlingly decorated with lights and merry décor, and parade back and forth between Leadbetter and East beaches. A five-minute fireworks show follows and prizes are awarded. All activities are free, but dress warmly and be ready for rain. (805-564-5531, https://bit.ly/2OLYQst)
'Wonderful Life' Radio Play
“Every time a bell rings, an angel gets its wings” is just one of the memorable lines from the film “It’s a Wonderful Life.” Ensemble Theatre Company presents this holiday classic as a live radio play in which five actors play all the roles and sound effects performed live on stage. George Bailey will call Mr. Potter “a warped, frustrated old man,” George and future wife Mary will lasso the moon, and guardian angel Clarence will try to prove that one man’s life touches an entire community. Bring hankies, as it hasn’t lost any of its emotional power since the film was released in 1946. Performances are through Dec. 22 at the New Vic Theatre. Show times and prices are at www.etcsb.org or call 805-965-5400.
Holiday Pink Martini
Retro-inspired Pink Martini decks the halls of the Arlington Theatre on Sunday night at 7 p.m. with a holiday show that’s international, multidenominational, and multilingual. Hear songs from their holiday album, “Joy to the World” like “White Christmas” as well as Hebrew prayers, Chinese and Ukrainian New Year tunes, and a samba-inspired version of “Auld Lang Syne.” This “little orchestra” of ten players and vocalist China Forbes have sold millions of albums worldwide. You can bet there will be some crowd favorites from other albums as well. Tickets start at $43.50. (805-893-3535, https://artsandlectures.ucsb.edu/)