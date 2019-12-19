South on 101: Ride Candy Cane Train, take in Revels, enjoy Ghost Walk, visit reindeer in Santa Barbara

Christmas Revels

Though “revels” are closely associated with Great Britain, they can be set in any time period any place around the world. How about Renaissance Italy? Sounds perfect! “Holiday Revels: A Venetian Celebration of the Winter Solstice” is set in Venice just as their annual “Festival of Fishes” is approaching. A loose storyline follows the auditions for the Fest, which includes musical ensembles performing in the style of the times. But this is just an excuse for broad humor, beautiful music, with lots of audience participation, and entertaining for all ages. Show dates are Saturday at 2:30 and 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2:30 p.m. at the Lobero Theatre. Tickets start at $30. (805-963-0761, www.lobero.com)