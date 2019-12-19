South on 101: Ride Candy Cane Train, take in Revels, enjoy Ghost Walk, visit reindeer in Santa Barbara

Festive activities abound this weekend-before-Christmas, including rides on the Candy Cane Train, brunch with Santa, visits with live reindeer, and a Dickens-inspired Ghost Walk, among others.
All Aboard!
It’s only $5 for kids to ride the festively decorated Candy Cane Train at the South Coast Railroad Museum this Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from 1 to 4 p.m. – and every rider gets a holiday treat. Kiddies must be 34-inches tall to ride the miniature choo-choo which winds its way around the charming grounds. Santa is on hand for photos and gift requests. Don’t miss an awe inspiring 300 square-foot HO-scale model railroad showing how the surroundings may have looked in days long past. (300 N. Carneros Road, Goleta; 964-3540, www.goletadepot.org).
Dickensian “Ghost Walk”
Don your warm apparel for a holiday “Ghost Walk” based on Charles Dickens’ beloved “A Christmas Carol,” presented outside by the Live Oak Unitarian Universalist Congregation in Goleta. Actors enact Ebenezer Scrooge’s transformation from miserly humbug to caring human at various locations throughout the congregation grounds. Kids love the unusual staging – and are admitted for free. A suggested donation of $10 at the door is requested for adults. Performances are Friday and Saturday at 6, 7, and 8 p.m. at 820 North Fairview Avenue, Goleta. Reservations are recommended. (805-708-7010, www.liveoakgoleta.org)
You have free articles remaining.
Christmas Revels
Though “revels” are closely associated with Great Britain, they can be set in any time period any place around the world. How about Renaissance Italy? Sounds perfect! “Holiday Revels: A Venetian Celebration of the Winter Solstice” is set in Venice just as their annual “Festival of Fishes” is approaching. A loose storyline follows the auditions for the Fest, which includes musical ensembles performing in the style of the times. But this is just an excuse for broad humor, beautiful music, with lots of audience participation, and entertaining for all ages. Show dates are Saturday at 2:30 and 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2:30 p.m. at the Lobero Theatre. Tickets start at $30. (805-963-0761, www.lobero.com)
Brunch with Santa
The posh Rosewood Miramar Beach Resort hosts a lavish scrumptious Sunday brunch with Santa on Sunday in their Chandelier Ballroom. Included is a buffet of seasonally inspired dishes, strolling holiday entertainment, and festive crafts. Elves will entertain the children and there are free photos with Santa. Seatings are available at 10 a.m., 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. and a portion of proceeds are donated to Storyteller Learning Center, a non-profit preschool for at-risk children.
This beachfront luxury hotel is reported to have cost more than $185 million to build, and rooms start at $800 a night. The bunch is expensive, so consider it a holiday treat. (www.rosewoodhotels.com/en/miramar-beach-montecito/overview/holidays)
Quick Tip: But Do They Fly? Two live reindeer are in residence at the Santa Barbara Zoo through New Year’s Day. They flew in from Windswept Ranch near Antelope Valley (not the North Pole). Cookie is a 9-year-old and Peppermint is just under two years old, but both have antlers. (962-5339, www.sbzoo.org).
Julia McHugh can be reached at southon101column@yahoo.com.