In Santa Barbara, Mother’s Day weekend offers fun-filled activities just perfect for Mom – from Latin jazz to fiery flamenco, with a dash of chardonnay.
“Wild” Wine
Does mom love wine? Then she’ll adore the Santa Barbara Zoo’s Roar & Pour Wine Festival held Saturday, May 11 from 5 to 8 p.m. The animals stay out late and the Zoo is open for guests to stroll while they sip vintages from more than 30 Central Coast wineries plus beer, hard cider, hard kombucha, hard seltzer, and cocktails. A souvenir glass, Zoo Train rides, and giraffe feedings are included (yes, you can bring drinks on the train). Food is available for purchase. This event has laid-back live music and a relaxed vibe. The Zoo is lovely in the evening, and many animals are active then. Tickets are $80 (ages 21 and over only). (805-962-5339, www.sbzoo.org/roar-and-pour)
Romantic “Romeo…”
Shakespeare’s beloved play “Romeo and Juliet” has inspired works by composers such as Berlioz, Prokofiev, and even Leonard Bernstein, but none is more unabashedly romantic as Tchaikovsky’s “Overture-Fantasy.” The joy of young love and ensuing tragedy are beautifully, heartbreakingly realized.
Mom may need a hanky at Santa Barbara Symphony performances on Saturday, May 11 at 8 p.m. and Sunday, May 12 at 3 p.m. at the Granada Theatre. Dvork’s free-flowing, euphoric Symphony No. 8 is also performed as is film composer Elmer Bernstein’s “Songs of Love and Loathing” featuring mezzo soprano Leann Sandel-Pantaleo. Elmer, no relation to Leonard (though they were friends), composed iconic film scores such as “The Magnificent Seven,” “To Kill a Mockingbird,” and even “Animal House” and “Ghostbusters.” The Santa Barbara Symphony premiered this work in 1989. Tickets range from $29 to $135. (805-899-2222, www.thesymphony.org)
Good news: The Symphony’s Conductor and Music Director Nir Kabaretti has renewed his contract through 2023.
Latin Jazz at the Lobero
Eddie Palmieri may not be a household name, but his Latin salsa-meets-jazz sound is known worldwide. Palmieri won the first Grammy for Best Latin Recording in 1975 and hasn’t slowed down since – he’s received ten Grammy awards to date. The Puerto Rico-born pianist’s improvisational music also encompasses funk and soul. Now an octogenarian, he’s going strong and his latest release “Full Circle” is getting rave reviews. Jazz Weekly says “he sounds fresher than ever.” Mom will dig the rhythmic groove of his six-piece band on Friday, May 10 at 8 p.m. at the Lobero Theatre. Tickets start at $39. (805-963-0761, www.lobero.com)
“Flamenco on Fire”
Two of the world’s greatest flamenco dancers appear together in “Prendidos Flamenco,” which literally means “Flamenco on Fire.” If mom likes dance sizzling, this is the show for her, held Friday at 7:30 p.m. in the Music Academy of the West’s Hahn Hall (1070 Fairway Road).
Alfonso Losa and Vanesa Coloma perform in a number of different “palos” (flamenco styles) accompanied by a team of live musicians. Also dancing are local legend Linda Vega and her professional dance company. Tickets are $40 and $55. (805-969-4726, www.maw.org)