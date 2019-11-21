Events in Santa Barbara this weekend include a musical tribute to the ethereal songstress Joni Mitchell, a colorful flower show, and a "cosmic" collaboration between two local museums.
Kimberly Celebrates Joni
Jazz vocalist Kimberly Ford offers tribute to a musical giant of the "Woodstock generation" with a "Celebration of Joni Mitchell" on Saturday at 8 p.m. at the Lobero Theatre. Ford has gathered a seven-piece band modeled on Joni's one-time backing group Tom Scott & the L.A. Express. Enjoy songs from Joni's nearly 40-year career including favorites like "Help Me," "Big Yellow Taxi," "All I Want," "Free Man in Paris," and, of course, "Woodstock." Tickets are $30, or $40 for a VIP ticket that includes post-show meet and greet reception. (805-963-0761, www.lobero.com)
Las Floralias Show
Stunning arrangements of flowers are on view and for sale at garden club Las Floralias 46th annual Fall Show this weekend at Trinity Lutheran Church, held Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
This is an art form that uses cut flowers as the medium and adheres to a variety of artistic principles to create dramatic creations. Seasonal succulent and grapevine wreaths, decorated pumpkins, botanical curiosities, and more are also available. Floral design workshops are held both days at 1 p.m. Proceeds benefit art programs at local junior high and high schools. (909 North La Cumbre Road, 805-685-5307, www.lasfloralias.com)
"Fantastic Fungi"
Flowers may grow above the ground, but there is a whole world of fungi growing beneath our feet, an underground network of sorts. Director Louie Schwartzberg uses his acclaimed time-lapse color photography as well as computer graphics to explore the wonder of these often overlooked lifeforms and how they might help save the world in "Fantastic Fungi," screening Sunday at 4 p.m. at the Marjorie Luke Theatre (in Santa Barbara Junior High).
The film goes far beyond penicillin and "stinky" cheese to explore medical and spiritual breakthroughs produced by fungi. Join a post-screening talk with filmmaker Schwartzberg, mushroom expert Bob Cummings, and others. Tickets are $20 general admission. (https://fantasticfungi.com)
Double Space
Santa Barbara's Museum of Art and Museum of Natural History have joined forces to take you "outta this world." Buy a ticket to the Museum of Art to see their exhibit "The Observable Universe: Visualizing the Cosmos in Art" and get a free planetarium show ticket (value $4) at the Museum of Natural History's Gladwin Planetarium - or the reverse.
"The Observable Universe" features artistic representations of the cosmos that roughly coincide with the "Space Age" (the last 60 years). Enjoy paintings, drawings, photographs, and even sculpture which come primarily from the Museum's permanent collection.
Planetarium, shows are daily at 3 p.m. and throughout the day on Saturdays and Sundays, and range from children's programs to a virtual journey through space to the moon, solar system, and beyondﾅinto the cosmos.
This offer is good through November, and then again Jan. 15 through Feb. 16, 2020. www.sbma.net, www.sbnature.org)