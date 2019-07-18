A visit to Santa Barbara could be subtitled “How to Have Fun Without Really Trying.” That may be a tongue-in-cheek reference to a play being staged this week, but it is still true!
“How to Succeed…”
“Heart and Soul,” “Baby, It’s Cold Outside,” and “Once in Love with Amy” are just three of the 700 songs written by Frank Loesser. He won Tony Awards for music and lyrics for “Guys and Dolls” and for “How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying” (which also won the Pulitzer Prize for Drama). The latter is revived by Santa Barbara City College Theatre Group at the Garvin Theatre through July 27.
This tune-filled comic gem follows the rise of J. Pierrepont Finch, who uses a little handbook (“How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying”) to climb the corporate ladder from lowly window washer to high-powered executive. Along the way, he encounters backstabbing co-workers, of course, and true love.
Performances are Thursday through Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. Visit the webpage for ticket prices and more information. (www.theatergroupsbcc.com/)
Another way to succeed
Author and motivational speaker Jack Canfield, famed for the “Chicken Soup for the Soul” series, presents his “Success Principles” on Friday, July 19, at the Marjorie Luke Theatre (Santa Barbara Junior High). Based on his bestselling book “How to Get from Where You Are to Where You Want to Be,” he’ll address how to gain success through building confidence, taking risks, making decisions, facing fears, and more. Networking begins at 6:30 p.m. and the presentation begins at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $30. (731 East Cota Street, https://consciousnessnetwork.org)
Beachy Wine Fest
Enjoy tastings from nearly 50 wineries and craft brews on a grassy bluff beside the ocean at the California Wine Festival, held Saturday, July 20, from 1 to 4 p.m. at Chase Palm Park. One of the biggest wine festivals in town, it focuses entirely on Golden State vintages and regional craft brews. Also sample food such as artisanal cheese, bread, olive oil, chocolate and more provided by local eateries and food purveyors. Live music adds to the beachy vibe. Tickets are available online: $70 general admission, $90 for early entrance (at noon), and $115 for noon entry and access to a VIP Pavilion featuring eight special wineries. Stay safe – it’s $40 for Designated Drivers. Also check out the Sunset Rare & Reserve Tasting the night before, Friday, July 19, at 6:30 p.m. at the Chase Palm Park Carousel. Separate admission required. (236 E. Cabrillo Blvd., www.californiawinefestival.com/santa-barbara)
50th anniversary of lunar landing
It may have been “one small step” but the landing on the moon by Apollo 11 on January 20, 1969, was a giant leap in our understanding of space. Enjoy special moon-themed activities and free planetarium shows the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History on Saturday, July 20, between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Weigh yourself on the moon, make moon crafts, and more. Included in museum admission. (805-682-4711, www.sbnature.org)