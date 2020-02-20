South on 101: Good Good Comedy Show; 'Peter and the Wolf' benefit; Son Jarocho Fandango

The “Good Good Show” is just one of the “good good” reasons to visit Santa Barbara this weekend. A special benefit performance of “Peter and the Wolf” and a free Son Jarocho-style Fandango are others.

“Good Good” Comedy

Both established and up-and-coming comics appear at the monthly stand-up “Good Good Show” at Night Lizard Brewing Company, including those who have appeared on Comedy Central, “Late Night with Jimmy Fallon,” BET’s “Apollo Live” and others. The cover is only $5 for Saturday’s show, which starts at 7:30 p.m. Among the performers are Sara Schaefer (MTV’s late night “Nikki & Sara Live), Greg Santos (Netfix’s “Stand Up & Away”), Amy Silverberg (“Straight Up, Stand Up”), among others. For ages 21 and older. (607 State Street, ‭805-770-2956‬, www.nightlizardbrewingcompany.com)

“Peter and the Wolf” Benefit

Prokofiev’s delightful “Peter and the Wolf” is among the works performed by young musicians, dancers, and singers in Sunday’s benefit for (and in) the Granada Theatre. Youngsters aged 17 and under are admitted free (but need tickets, see below).

