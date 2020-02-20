South on 101: Good Good Comedy Show; 'Peter and the Wolf' benefit; Son Jarocho Fandango

The “Good Good Show” is just one of the “good good” reasons to visit Santa Barbara this weekend. A special benefit performance of “Peter and the Wolf” and a free Son Jarocho-style Fandango are others.
“Good Good” Comedy
Both established and up-and-coming comics appear at the monthly stand-up “Good Good Show” at Night Lizard Brewing Company, including those who have appeared on Comedy Central, “Late Night with Jimmy Fallon,” BET’s “Apollo Live” and others. The cover is only $5 for Saturday’s show, which starts at 7:30 p.m. Among the performers are Sara Schaefer (MTV’s late night “Nikki & Sara Live), Greg Santos (Netfix’s “Stand Up & Away”), Amy Silverberg (“Straight Up, Stand Up”), among others. For ages 21 and older. (607 State Street, 805-770-2956, www.nightlizardbrewingcompany.com)
“Peter and the Wolf” Benefit
Prokofiev’s delightful “Peter and the Wolf” is among the works performed by young musicians, dancers, and singers in Sunday’s benefit for (and in) the Granada Theatre. Youngsters aged 17 and under are admitted free (but need tickets, see below).
The fun starts at 12:30 p.m. with demos of instruments featured in “Peter …” and other activities. At 2 p.m. the program opens with brief showcases of singers from Santa Barbara Youth Opera and dancers from Gustafson Dance. Then it’s “Peter and the Wolf,” which Prokofiev called a “symphonic fairy tale” as he gave each character a different instrument and musical theme. Maestro Nir Kabaretti leads the Santa Barbara Youth Symphony in the work, which is narrated by Simon Williams. Theatre tours follow. Tickets are $10 for adults, and free for kids 17 and under –but they must have tickets to reserve their seats. (805-899-2222, www.Granadsb.org)
Free “Viva del Arte” Concert
For 15 years, free concerts in schools and venues in Santa Barbara, Isla Vista, Guadalupe, and Carpinteria have been presented as part of “Viva el Arte de Santa Bárbara.” Bravo to UCSB Arts & Lectures and their partners for making these fabulous cultural events available to so many children and families throughout the Central Coast.
Sunday’s 7 p.m. concert at the Marjorie Luke Theatre (in Santa Barbara Junior High) features family ensemble Los Utrera who recreate a traditional southern Veracruz fandango, a community celebration featuring music and rhythmic dancing. They play in the son jarocho style unique to Veracruz, which combines Spanish, African and indigenous music. Look for several kinds of guitars – guitarra de son, jarana, and jarana Barroca – along with quijada (donkey jaw), zapateado (foot percussion), and violin. (http://luketheatre.org/viva-el-arte)
“Wild Open” House
Once a year, the Santa Barbara Wildlife Care Center opens their doors to human guests to see where thousands of injured or sick wild animals are saved every year. This year, it is Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Their doors may be open, but there is no parking. Shuttle busses run continuously from a remote parking lot at the Goleta Union School District at 401 North Fairview Avenue. Suggested donation is $10 or a gift from their Wish List (www.sbwcn.org/open-house-2020).
