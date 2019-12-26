South on 101: Free and fun Santa Barbara outdoor activities

Many of us are on a budget following the holiday splurge, so here are ideas for free outdoor fun in Santa Barbara this weekend … or any time.
Suburban Lake
See how many different kinds of birds you can spot during a kid-friendly, easy walk around Lake Los Carneros, a 25-acre manmade lake adjacent to historic Stow House. Winter is a good time to see a wide variety of species at this birding “hotspot,” only ten minutes from downtown Santa Barbara.
The Stows built their ranch house in 1873 when this was all open land. The lake now borders a suburban neighborhood, but feels more remote. It’s free to park and hike, and to walk among the grounds of Stow House, which is open weekends from 1 to 4 p.m. with guided tours at 2 and 3 p.m. ($5 for adults, free for kids 12 and under, 304 N. Los Carneros Road, Goleta, http://goletahistory.org)
The Park Park
Locals call it “Alice Keck Park Park” but the official name honors Mrs. Park, as in the Alice Keck Park Memorial Gardens who donated an entire city block for this exotic garden. Take a self-guided tour to see more than 75 species of flowers, plants, and trees, many chosen for being water wise. It’s nestled in the Upper East neighborhood, not far from downtown, it is perfect for a stroll on many meandering paths to the koi pond and gazebo. Bring a picnic to enjoy on one of the many lawns. (1500 Santa Barbara Street, www.santabarbaraca.gov/gov/depts/parksrec).
Waterfront Walk
Start at the dolphin fountain at the Stearns Wharf (corner of State Street and Cabrillo Boulevard) for a waterfront stroll. Facing the Wharf, turn right to walk along West Beach to the historic Los Banos del Mar Bathhouse. Continue into the Santa Barbara Harbor, where there are eateries and the Santa Barbara Maritime Museum ($8 for adults, $5 for ages six to 17). Don’t miss the Breakwater, which is lined by dozens of flags flying in the breeze, but beware of large winter waves that can drench the walkway.
Or turn left at the dolphin fountain and cross Cabrillo to Chase Palm Park, with its shipwreck-inspired playground and lovely gardens. Back on the ocean side, there’s a 14,600-square-foot skate park and the pathway continues along East Beach to volleyball courts (kids love to watch the action at both). You end up at the Andree Clark Bird Refuge, a 29-acre brackish lake with walking trails and lots of bird life.
Easy Hike
The San Roque neighborhood boasts the charming creek-side Stevens Park, which has a playground, picnic tables, bathrooms and plenty of room for kids to run around. In winter, the creek either thunders or moseys under a wooden bridge. A path at the rear of the park eventually leads to the Jesusita Trail (7 miles round-trip), but the beginning is level and easy for young children. Beware of poison oak, which is leafless this time of year.
Julia McHugh can be reached at southon101column@yahoo.com.