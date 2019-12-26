South on 101: Free and fun Santa Barbara outdoor activities

Many of us are on a budget following the holiday splurge, so here are ideas for free outdoor fun in Santa Barbara this weekend … or any time.

Suburban Lake

See how many different kinds of birds you can spot during a kid-friendly, easy walk around Lake Los Carneros, a 25-acre manmade lake adjacent to historic Stow House. Winter is a good time to see a wide variety of species at this birding “hotspot,” only ten minutes from downtown Santa Barbara.

The Stows built their ranch house in 1873 when this was all open land. The lake now borders a suburban neighborhood, but feels more remote. It’s free to park and hike, and to walk among the grounds of Stow House, which is open weekends from 1 to 4 p.m. with guided tours at 2 and 3 p.m. ($5 for adults, free for kids 12 and under, 304 N. Los Carneros Road, Goleta, http://goletahistory.org)

The Park Park

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877.286.1686 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}