South on 101: Final Film Fest, Kids’ birding basics, free museum admissions, Martha Graham Dance

The Santa Barbara International Film Festival concludes on Saturday night, so there’s still time to take in a few foreign flicks. Other events include a birding class just for kids, Martha Graham Dance’s new “Eve” project, and free admission to several south coast museums. Enjoy!
Film Fest Finale
The screenings are nonstop from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. at seven different theatres on Friday and Saturday, the last two days of the Santa Barbara International Film Festival. It’s not too late to buy a four film MiniPak ($60) and see feature films from around the world. Free screenings at the Arlington Theatre include the family friendly “Frozen 2” on Saturday at 10 a.m., followed at 2 p.m. by “10-10-10” which features films created by local youth. On Friday at 7 p.m. is a Super Silent screening of the 1923 classic film “The Hunchback of Notre Dame” (starring Lon Chaney) with live accompaniment on the Arlington’s Wonder Morton pipe organ. (www.sbiff.org)
Birding for Kids
Santa Barbara Audubon offers a free morning introducing birdwatching to youth aged eight to 16 (and their parents) on Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon at Lake Los Carneros – rain or shine. Naturalists will guide the group around the lake while sharing how to use binoculars (bring your own or borrow theirs) and identifying and tallying the bird species observed. Everyone takes home a personalized bird list, and the first 75 kids to arrive get free t-shirts. Wear comfy shoes, bring some water, and leave the dogs at home. This could be the start of a lifelong hobby! (805-964-1468, www.santabarbaraaudubon.org)
Museum “Free-for-All”
Three Santa Barbara museums join more than 40 other So Cal art, cultural, natural history and science museums for the annual “Free-for-All” on Saturday. Santa Barbara’s Museum of Art, Historical Museum, and Museum of Natural History are free all day (not including the Sea Center. All are well worth a visit, especially for families. (805-963-4364, http://www.socalmuseums.org/free)
“EVE Project”
The great American dancer and choreographer Martha Graham said “dance is the hidden language of the soul of the body.” In fact, she is credited with creating a new language of dance, and called “the mother of modern dance.” She lived in Santa Barbara as a teen and graduated from Santa Barbara High School. Though Graham passed away in 1991 at age 96, her company continues to keep her spirit alive by showcasing her masterpieces and new works inspired by her.
UCSB Arts & Lectures presents the Martha Graham Dance Company in “The EVE Project” performed Friday night at 8 p.m. at the Granada Theatre. The program celebrates the centennial of the 19th Amendment (women’s right to vote) and includes new commissioned works by contemporary female choreographers along with two signature Graham pieces. Her “Chronicle” (1936) was a response to the rise of fascism in Europe. “Diversion of Angels” (1948) was inspired by romantic love and set to a score by Norman Dello Joio. Tickets start at $56. (805-893-3535, https://artsandlectures.ucsb.edu)
Julia McHugh can be reached at southon101column@yahoo.com.