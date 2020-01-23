South on 101: Final Film Fest, Kids’ birding basics, free museum admissions, Martha Graham Dance

The Santa Barbara International Film Festival concludes on Saturday night, so there’s still time to take in a few foreign flicks. Other events include a birding class just for kids, Martha Graham Dance’s new “Eve” project, and free admission to several south coast museums. Enjoy!

Film Fest Finale

The screenings are nonstop from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. at seven different theatres on Friday and Saturday, the last two days of the Santa Barbara International Film Festival. It’s not too late to buy a four film MiniPak ($60) and see feature films from around the world. Free screenings at the Arlington Theatre include the family friendly “Frozen 2” on Saturday at 10 a.m., followed at 2 p.m. by “10-10-10” which features films created by local youth. On Friday at 7 p.m. is a Super Silent screening of the 1923 classic film “The Hunchback of Notre Dame” (starring Lon Chaney) with live accompaniment on the Arlington’s Wonder Morton pipe organ. (www.sbiff.org)

Birding for Kids

