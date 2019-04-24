In a rare convergence, Santa Barbara’s Fair & Expo and the Earth Day Festival are both this weekend, along with a show by the incredible “Acro-Cats.”
Fun Fair & Expo
If you like carnival rides and food, farm animals, and family style entertainment, the Santa Barbara Fair & Expo is for you. It’s held at the Earl Warren Showgrounds on Friday from 4 p.m. to midnight, Saturday from 11 a.m. to midnight, and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Parking can be a challenge, so park at one of the remote lots and take a trolley to the Fair – both are free. There is a charge for Fair admission and another for a wrist band that allows unlimited rides at the midway. Avoid the lines by purchasing these online at www.earlwarren.com/sbfair.
Avoid disappointment: most midway rides require that kids be 42 inches tall and some also require an adult be with them. About a dozen rides take kids at least 36 inches tall with an adult. But kids of all ages and heights also love the livestock area, and can get close-up with goats, chickens, alpacas, bunnies, and many other animals. (www.earlwarren.com/sbfair)
Earth Day Fest
The first Earth Day was held 49 years ago in the wake of the 1969 Santa Barbara oil spill. This year’s two-day festival celebrates the activism that arose from that disaster. The hours are Saturday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. in Alameda Park (1400 Santa Barbara Street). Admission is free.
Highlights include the largest annual public Green Car Show on the West Coast, a Zero Waste zone to get a hands-on education in waste reduction, and an Eco Marketplace with a variety of eco-friendly products and services.
Meet with local farmers and others working to promote sustainable food systems at the Homegrown Roots area or with public officials and community groups doing good work in the Public Square.
The Kids Corner has cool activities for little ones, a Beer & Wine Garden is popular with adults. In all, there are over 200 eco-conscious exhibitors.
The Fest kicks off on Friday night in a new, free Evening in the Park starting at 5 p.m. featuring live music, dancing, beer and wine, and music from Grateful Dead tribute band No Simple Highway, classic rock covers from Doublewide Kings, and other entertainment. Music is nonstop on four stages for the next two days. (www.sbearthday.org)
Acro-Cats Purrformances
They roll on balls, ride skateboards, jump through hoops and more! The Amazing Acro-cats is a troupe of 15 domesticated cats and kittens who travel across the U.S. in delightful performances. Using clicker training, Samantha Martin has also trained the world’s only all-cat band – Tuna and the Rock Cats. Shows are Friday at 7 p.m., Saturday at 3 and 7 p.m., and Sunday at 6 p.m. at Center Stage Theatre, upstairs in Paseo Nuevo. Tickets start at $26 general admission (805-963-0408, www.centerstagetheater.org)