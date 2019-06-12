Does Pop love sports, music, or plays? Santa Barbara offers all that and more on this Father’s Day weekend.
Baseball Champs at Pershing Park
With their win last August, the Santa Barbara Foresters have now won more titles (seven) at the National Baseball Congress World Series than any team. It was also a record when 18 players were chosen in the Major League Baseball Draft on June 3.
The season opened last weekend with three straight wins at home, and returns to Pershing Park (100 Castillo Street) this weekend: Friday, June 14, at 6 p.m. against the Conejo Oaks; Saturday, June 15, at 6 p.m. against the Arroyo Seco Saints; and Sunday, June 16, at 2 p.m. against the OC Riptide.
Take Dad out to the ballpark – it’s a deal at $7 general admission, $3 for seniors and kids four to 12, and free for tots aged three and under. (www.sbforesters.org)
Check Out Chukkers
Take your dad to watch the “sport of kings” at the Santa Barbara Polo Club. It’s not expensive, with tickets only $15 general admission and $25 for shaded seating. Gates open at 2 p.m. on Sunday, June 16, for the Lucchese USPA Intra-Circuit competition; the Finals are next Sunday, June 23. A “Pony Parade” kicks off the match at 3 p.m. At half-time, spectators are invited onto the field for “divot stomping,” which restores the field for the next half.
Invented 2,500 years ago as a cavalry training exercise, polo now features two four-man teams riding in six seven-minute “chukkers” on a field larger than nine football fields. Though they are called “polo ponies,” the players’ mounts are horses, usually cross between thoroughbreds and quarter horses (805-576-7292, www.sbpolo.com)
“Lessons” Begin This Weekend
Ensemble Theatre Company presents their final show of their 40th anniversary season with “Dancing Lessons” which opens at the New Vic Theatre on Friday, June 15 and runs through June 30.
Senga Quinn is a Broadway dancer who has suffered a major leg injury and may never dance professionally again. She’s been hired to teach her neighbor Ever Montgomery to dance for a ceremony honoring his work in geophysics. The catch? He can’t bear to be touched. Touch, they eventually do, in this sweet and witty romantic comedy written by Mark St. Germain. Bring a hanky in case dad tears up. Times and ticket prices are online at www.etcsb.org. (33 W. Victoria Street, 805-965-5400)
Canyon Ranch Concerts
Dad will rock out at any of the summer concerts at El Capitan Canyon, held Saturdays at 7 p.m. through August 31. Tickets are only $10 to hear lively live music under the stars. A Canyon BBQ dinner is available starting at 6 p.m. ($22 for adults and $15 for kids aged ten and under). Saturday, June 15, is a show by rock and rollers Rankin File, which takes its name from founder Iain Rankin. Retro Cadillac Angels are next Saturday, June 22, and the hits just keep coming. (805-685-3887, www.elcapitancanyon.com)