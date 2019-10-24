Halloween falls on Thursday but Dia de los Muertos overlaps the weekend. This colorful “Day of the Dead” Mexican tradition actually celebrates life, and honors the memories of those who have left us.
“Dia” Altars, Live Music and Dance
Sunday’s Free Family Day marks the 30th year that the Santa Barbara Museum of Art has held a Dia de los Muertos celebration. Enjoy events between 1 and 4 p.m. in the Museum’s back plaza, Family Resource Center, and galleries. Visit the traditional altars or “ofrendas” (offerings) created by local schools and community youth organizations. Each group incorporated traditional symbols and iconography to offer thanks to departed family, friends, or artists in the Museum’s collection.
Art activities include making skull charms, paper flowers, calavera triptychs, still-life mini-altars, and an interactive sugar skull mural. La Cafeteras and Folkloric Dance Group Quetzalcoatl offer music and dance performances throughout the day. (963-4364, www.sbma.net).
“Dia” Craft Day
At Casa de la Guerra, the focus is to bring parents and children together to create artwork related to “Dia de los Muertos” at a free Craft Day on Sunday from noon to 3 p.m. Held in the Casa’s courtyard, participants make traditional decorations such as skeleton masks, tin art, block prints, tissue paper marigolds, and sugar skulls. Yummy traditional Mexican pan de muerto (sugary bread) and Mexican hot chocolate are served. (15 East De La Guerra Street, 965-0093, www.sbthp.org).
Lila Downs at the Bowl
Audience members are encouraged to come dressed in Dia de los Muertos costumes and make-up, and to bring remembrances of their loved ones to share, to an evening of music and dance starring renowned Mexican-American singer Lila Downs on Saturday at 7 p.m. at the Santa Barbara Bowl.
“Dia de Muertos: AL CHILE” combines traditional Mexican and Mesoamerican music, classic rancheras, and Downs’ original songs, along with performances by Grandeza Mexicana Folk Ballet Company from Los Angeles, and the all-female Mariachi Femenil Flores Mexicanas. Tickets start at $24. (805-962-7411, www.sbbowl.com)
Silly Science Skits
The Santa Barbara Zoo’s comedy-meets-science show IMPROVology has proved so popular that it is now at the downtown Lobero Theatre. The next show is Friday at 8 p.m.
In IMPROVology, two animal experts are interviewed live on stage, and their talks then used as fodder for comedy skits, songs, and silliness improvised by members of L.A.’s Impro Theatre. There’s live music accompaniment, audience participation, and a friendly competition between the two teams scored by local celebrities.
Think “Who’s Line Is It Anyway?” meets “TED Talks.” At a previous show, a gorilla expert revealed that gorilla poop is “like gold” to researchers, who use it for genetic tests, and that gorillas pass a lot of gas.
The actors created a Shakespearean tragedy starring an eloquent, yet flatulent, male gorilla (with sound effects) confronting a human tracker wanting his poop. The gorilla’s mate, worried genetic testing would reveal he’s not their child’s father, cried “Out! Out, damn tracker!”
Tickets IMPROVology are $30. (805-963-0761, www.lobero.org)