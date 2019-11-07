Fall brings a gathering of local Native American tribes, a new film festival featuring just surfing movies, an evening with a master of Spanish guitar, and more.
Supak’a Tribal Celebration
Four local Chumash tribes co-host Supak’a, a free day of traditional activities, on Saturday from noon to 5 p.m. at the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History. Enjoy singing, dancing, storytelling, basket weaving demonstrations, crafts, games, and more. Experience the diversity of the tribes, and discover how they are preserving their culture for future generations.
The Chumash’s territory historically spanned from Malibu to Paso Robles and inland to the edge of the San Joaquin Valley – nearly 7,000 square miles. Hosting the event are Barbareño Band of Chumash Indians (from the ocean side of Santa Ynez mountains), Barbareño/Ventureño Band of Mission Indians (Santa Barbara and Ventura counties), Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians, and yak tityu tityu yak tiłhini Northern Chumash Tribe (San Luis Obispo region). (805-682-4711, www.sbnature.org)
Star of Spanish Guitar
American-born guitarist Roni Benise (pronounced Buh-NES-say) grew up playing rock music but had an epiphany after he discovered flamenco music. His musical journey has taken him from busking on the streets to creating Emmy Award-winning PBS specials, appearing on “Dancing With the Stars,” and touring around the world.
He brings a theatrical musical extravaganza to the Lobero Theatre on Sunday at 7 p.m. set against the backdrop of a charming Spanish courtyard filled with Flamenco dancers, colorful costumes, and fiery Spanish guitars. New material is paired with fan favorites, plus his unique versions of rock classics like Led Zeppelin’s “Kashmir” and AC/DC’s “Thunderstruck.”
Tickets start at $27.50; a VIP Meet & Greet is available at $91.50 (includes rehearsal access and more. (805-963-0761, www.lobero.org)
First Annual SB Surf Film Festival
Santa Barbara is a renowned in the international surf scene, and home to many famous pro surfers, board shapers, and niche surf brands. So it makes sense that it is now home to a new Surf Film Festival, held Friday and Saturday at the Arlington Theatre. Two-day passes are $40, one-day passes are $25, and single films are $10 or $15.
The Fest opens Friday at 9 a.m. with “A Corner of the Earth” which follows two Australians who surfed the Northern Atlantic and Arctic … in winter. Over the next two days, other films travel to Cuba, Africa, Oahu, Panama, Portugal, Mexico, and Santa Barbara’s own Rincon. Personalities are profiled, such as Yater Spoon, the Hobgood brothers, Bethany Hamilton, and Bunker Spreckels. Classic films include the groundbreaking “The Green Iguana” (1992), cult video “Litmus” (1996), and of course, Bruce Brown’s iconic “Endless Summer” (1966).
Friday night concludes with the SYFY feature film “Zombie Tidal Wave” (from the director of “Sharknado”) and a Zombie Disco After Party. On Saturday night, “Magna Plasm” (1998) closes out the fest with “gnarly” footage from around the world set to an “epic” soundtrack.