Flit into Santa Barbara this weekend for a diverting array of activities, including colorful butterflies, tangy lemons, hot jazz and more.
'Butterflies Alive!'
They’re back and they’re here to stay -- for the next few weeks, at least. The Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History has completed a new permanent home for their “Butterflies Alive” exhibit of living, fluttering butterflies. Previously presented every other year in temporary digs, the new Sprague Butterfly Pavilion will be open annually from Memorial Day to Labor Day. But it’s open now every day from noon to 4 p.m. until Oct. 14 to give residents a sneak peek, with the promise of 1,000 live butterflies in the beautifully landscaped pavilion. Also renovated is their delightful Backyard area, which is now more accessible and has bigger, better, wetter and more fun activities. Both the butterflies and Backyard are free with paid museum admission. (805-682-4711, www.sbnature.org)
Lemon Festival
When life gives you lemons, make a beeline to the Goleta Lemon Festival on Saturday and Sunday at Girsh Park. It’s tangy and tarty, with family fun, food, and entertainment daily starting at 10 a.m. Parking and admission are free.
“Safety Street” is the largest display of fire, policy and emergency services in the county -- kids can meet the first reponders and go inside several of the rigs. Archery tag is new at the Kids Zone this year, joining mini-golf, inflatable bubbles, obstacle courses, Euro bungee, rock wall, log ride, slot cars and dozens of other fun stuff ($30 for all-access wristband or $1 per ticket; most rides are 4 to 8 tickets).
Adults will want to check out the Fall Classic Car and Street Rod Show, held Saturday only, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., and perhaps sample lemon ale or lemon blueberry cider at The Lemon Lounge.
Watch the pie-eating contests, dine on delicious lemon-inspired cuisine at the food court, or shop for arts and crafts. Continuous entertainment includes dance troupes, live music, marital arts demos, and more. The Lemon Festival is a “must see!” (www.lemonfestival.com)
Marsalis and 'Spaces'
Trumpeter Wynton Marsalis and the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra open UCSB Arts & Lectures’ new season on Saturday at 8 p.m. at the Granada Theatre -- and it’s sure to be a show-stopper. Two male dancers join the ensemble for Marsalis’ 10-part musical suite “Spaces,” which he says was inspired by the variety of movements in the animal kingdom. The New York Times raved “(the dancers’) fleet, floor-skimming steps and the orchestra’s exuberant buzzing worked together like one great colony.” What great buzz! Tickets start at $44 (805-893-3535, www.artsandlectures.ucsb.edu)
QUICK TIP: October is planting season in the Central Coast, and the best place to find native plants is the Fall Native Plant Sale at the Santa Barbara Botanic Garden. It’s open daily through Nov. 4 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and features thousands of native plants plus a friendly and knowledgeable staff to help you make your selections. (805-682-4726, www.sbbg.org)