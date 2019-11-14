Santa Barbara events come from all over the map this weekend: Brazilian bossa nova concert, Regency-era English drama, big time blues from Los Angeles, and an exhibit of paintings inspired by the Gaviota coast.
“The New Style” – Bossa Nova
It is said that bossa nova (slang for “new style”) was born in 1958 in Rio de Janeiro when João Gilberto made his groundbreaking recording, which sparked a musical and cultural phenomenon. Celebrate more than 60 years of the bossa nova at a concert featuring two of the genre’s superstars: triple Grammy-winner Sérgio Mendes and Bebel Gilberto (João’s daughter), held Sunday at 7 p.m. at UCSB’s Campbell Hall. Tickets start at $35.
Mendes brought the sound to America with his 1966 hit album “Herb Alpert Presents Sérgio Mendes & Brazil ’66.” He’s since recorded 40 albums and has collaborated with a who’s-who of pop music, world music, and jazz. Bebel Gilberto was raised in the genre – her mother was singer Miucha and father João was famed for his 1963 worldwide hit “The Girl From Ipanema.” (805-893-3535, https://artsandlectures.ucsb.edu)
Showcase of “Sense…”
A playful new adaptation of Jane Austen’s beloved novel “Sense and Sensibility” is performed in a showcase of talented Santa Barbara City College theatre students through Nov. 23 at the Jurkowitz Theatre on West Campus. The story is set in Regency England and follows the Dashwood sisters Elinor and Marianne after their father’s sudden death leaves them financially and socially vulnerable. Directed by faculty member Katie Laris, the play has a decidedly female voice, and is filled with humor and a bit of anguish. But it all comes out right in the end. Tickets are only $18 general admission and parking is free. (805-965-5935, www.theatregroupsbcc.com)
LA Blues of LA Big Daddy’s
If you like your blues big and brassy, Saturday’s concert at the Carrillo Recreation Center is not to be missed, when the Santa Barbara Blues Society presents the LA Big Daddy’s. Bassist Matt Bragg and drummer David E. Jackson met in grade school in mid-city Los Angeles and went on to work with blues great including Sista Monica Parker. They’ve ventured out on their own with seven-piece band, including a blazing horn section.
Opening the show at 7:15 p.m. is an acoustic set by local guitar wizard Kenny Sultan with singer Tina Dabby. The Daddy’s hit the stage at 8 p.m. Enjoy free BBQ snacks (while they last), no-host beer and wines, outdoor patio, and a spring-loaded dance floor. (100 E. Carrillo Street, 805-722-8155, www.sbblues.org)
Gaviota Benefit Show
Some of the region’s most accomplished artists rally behind the restoration of Gaviota Creek, one of the highest quality riparian habitats in Santa Barbara county and home to endangered California red-legged frogs, Southern steelhead trout, and Western pond turtles. The Oak Group’s exhibit “State of Harmony” at the Santa Barbara Central Library features works showcasing the creek and watershed and is on view through Nov. 30 (closed on Thanksgiving Day). A portion of proceeds go to the Gaviota Creek Watershed Restoration project. (40 E. Anapamu Street, www.oakgroup.org)