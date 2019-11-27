The winter holidays are upon us, like it or not. But there’s plenty to like in Santa Barbara this weekend, including shopping, music, reindeer and even real sledding for kids.
Artisan Market Preview
Santa Barbara’s Twilight Market gives shoppers a preview of its unique gifts made by local artists at a pop-up preview this Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Casa de la Guerra (15 De la Guerra Street). You’ll find original art, vintage items, and even artisan food for sale, and admission is free. The actual Twilight Market opens across the street at De la Guerra Plaza on Friday, Dec. 6 and runs through Christmas Eve. It features more than 70 artists and is open weekdays from 4 to 10 p.m., Sundays and Christmas Eve from noon to 6 p.m.
Holiday Brickman
Two-time Grammy nominee Jim Brickman brings “A Christmas Celebration” to the Lobero Theatre on Friday at 8 p.m. Brickman started out composing ad jingles for McDonald’s, Pontiac, Hallmark Greeting Cards and even Puppy Chow, but he’s now sold more than 8 million albums worldwide, making him the bestselling solo pianist of the millennium. He’s also recorded hits with Martina McBride (“Valentine”), Lady Antebellum (“Never Alone”), and Donny Osmond. (“Love of My Life”), among others. Expect to hear hits, but most of the program features joyful holiday songs, medleys, and terrific piano playing. Tickets are $46, or $66 for a post-show Meet & Greet with Brickman. (805-963-0761, www.lobero.com)
Scottish Folk Music
One of this weekend’s Scottish-themed concerts by the Folk Orchestra Santa Barbara is already sold out, so get your tickets now for Saturday’s show at 7:30 p.m. in the Presidio Chapel at El Presidio de Santa Barbara State Historic Park (123 East Canon Perdido Street).
This 30-piece ensemble is comprised of local musicians who play bagpipe, mandolin, acoustic guitar, Irish whistle, harp, and flute, as well as a contingent of violin, viola, cello, and double bass. At this show, Adam Phillips, founder and music director, leads the group in both folk and classical tunes such as “The Skye Boat Song” (“Outlander” theme), “Scotland the Brave,” “The Sleeping Tune,” “Duncan Johnstone,” and many more. Tickets are $36.50 general admission. (https://folkorchestrasb.com)
Snow Leopards and Reindeer
Mini-sledding runs made of real snow are a big hit every year at the Santa Barbara Zoo’s Snow Leopard Festival, held this Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. (Zoo members get in an hour early.) It’s an extra $5 over regular admission for the kids to sled and enjoy the many bounce houses on the Zoo’s scenic hilltop. Santa will be there to pose for photos, as will two female reindeer named Cookie and Peppermint, who are visiting through Dec. 31. But the real star is the Zoo’s new snow leopard, an 11-year-old female named Kisa (pronounced KEY-sah), which means “kitty” in Russian. These gorgeous big cats are threatened in their native range high in the Himalayas. (805-962-5339, www.sbzoo.org)