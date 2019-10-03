Venture a bit further “south on 101” to take in Carpinteria’s Avocado Festival, or simply stop in Santa Barbara – there’s plenty to enjoy this weekend.
Amazing Avocado Fest
Much more than just celebration of a large green fruit, the California Avocado Festival in Carpinteria is also one of the state’s largest free music festivals, with over 80 music acts on four stages. Wait a minute… avocados are fruit? Indeed they are. In fact, botanists define them as large berries with a single seed.
Avocados have played an integral part of Carpinteria’s agricultural past and are feted on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday along Linden Avenue. Weekend parking at Carpinteria High School is $10 per car, and a free shuttle goes to and from the Festival.
Festival admission is free, but there’s plenty of avo-inspired food to purchase. Also enjoy shopping, arts and crafts, history, contests, and a special kids’ area with games and activities, including the Best Dressed Avocado Contest. More than 80,000 visitors attended last year, with proceeds of $100,000+ benefitting local community groups. That’s a lot of green. (www.Avofest.com)
Taking “Measure”
Some call it a thriller, others consider it a comedy, but most audiences agree that William Shakespeare’s “Measure for Measure” is an intriguing play-going experience. Ensemble Theatre’s new production, directed by Artistic Director Jonathan Fox, runs through October 20.
Fox sees this as one of Shakespeare’s most modern plays, and one especially fitting in the era of the #MeToo movement. He’s placed the action in current times, surrounded by video screens, to examine Shakespeare’s question of why “some rise by sin, and some by virtue fall.”
There are secret identities, manipulations, shocking threats, and even the head of a dead pirate. Sounds like a thriller after all. Tickets start at $62. (www.etcsb.org)
Feel the “Love”
Joe Spano (“Hill Street Blues”) heads up a cast presenting Kate Cortesi’s new play “Love” in staged readings at Center Stage Theater on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. “Love” is set to have its world premiere at the Marin Theatre Company in 2020, so these readings are a sneak peek. Maggie Mixsell directs what Cortesi says is “thorny, uncomfortable, funny and surprising (and... sexy?).”
Tickets are $20 general admission and $50 for patron seats (includes two drink tickets). Presented by the UCSB Initiative for New and Reimagined Work as a benefit for Center Stage Theatre. Post-play discussions with the playwright are after both performances (805-963-0408, www.centerstagetheater.org)
Japanese Butoh Dance
Men covered in white makeup and stripped to the waist perform intensely controlled, elegant movements to an evocative score. “Meguri: Teeming Sea, Tranquil Land” by Ushio Amagatsu has its U.S. premiere on Friday night at 8 p.m. at the Granada Theatre. He’s a proponent of the Butoh dance style, and his Tokyo-based, all-male company Sankai Juku presents this poetic meditation on the passage of time, symbolized by the circulation of water and the seasonal transformation of the earth. Tickets start at $41. (805-893-3535, www.artsandlectures.ucsb.ed)