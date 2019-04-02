This weekend, Santa Barbara has events related to three of the four elements: a symphony inspired by the sea (water), not one but two plant sales (earth), and a concert of atmospheric percussion (air). Fire is thankfully absent.
'A Sea Symphony'
English composer Ralph (pronounced “Rafe”) Vaughan Williams so loved the poetry of Walt Whitman that he carried a pocket volume of the American’s verses into the trenches of World War I.
Williams began composing his “A Sea Symphony” before the war in 1903, and it debuted with the composer at the podium on his 38th birthday in 1910. “Leaves of Grass” provides the text, specifically selections that use a traveler on the ocean as an analogy for the soul’s voyage into the unknown.
Guest conductor Brent Wilson conducts the Santa Barbara Master Chorale in this monumental work on Saturday, April 6, at 7:30 and Sunday, April 7, at 3 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church. General admission tickets are $22. (21 E. Constance Ave., 805-682-6516, www.sbmasterchorale.org)
Native plant sale
Spring is the time for planting, and you’ll find a huge selection of California native plants at the Santa Barbara Botanic Garden’s Spring Sale, which runs for a whole month through May 5. It’s free to browse and buy plants in the courtyard. Looking for inspiration? Pay admission ($14 adults, $8 for kids aged 3 to 17) and roam the gardens where a mini-super bloom is now underway. Leashed dogs are allowed. (1212 Mission Canyon Road, 805-682-4726, www.sbbg.org)
'Crop swap'
Mesa Harmony Garden’s Plant Sale on Saturday, April 6, may be on a smaller scale, but is no less noteworthy. Held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., it also includes a “crop swap” garden exchange and a potluck lunch. Bring surplus produce to donate to the Food Bank.
At 10:30 a.m., Master Gardeners demonstrate how to grow vegetables in a straw bale -- an ancient technique now experiencing a resurgence of popularity.
The sale benefits this community garden, which was planted in an empty lot by volunteers in 2010. All produce and fruit grown there is donated to local organizations that provide food to those in need. (500 Dolores Drive, www.mesaharmonygarden.org)
Cool percussion
So Percussion is a cool quartet of performers who have redefined the idea of a percussion ensemble. Theirs is a genre-breaking, modern music experience. See and hear them at 8 p.m. Saturday, April 6, in UCSB Campbell Hall, presented by UCSB Arts & Lectures.
The performance includes a set of short pieces called “Amid the Noise.” It has a hypnotic blend of pulses and repetitive melodic ideas which unfold gradually, in a spare landscape that recalls Steve Reich and Brian Eno. Wood planks, metal pipes, a toy piano and even duct tape complement traditional percussion instruments.
Even their name is cool: “So” comes from the second character in the Japanese word “ensou,” and by itself means “to play an instrument.” But it can also mean “to be successful.” So is “so.” Tickets start at $20. (805-893-3535, www.artsandlectures.ucsb.edu)