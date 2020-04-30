South on 101: Santa Barbara’s gorgeous, historic theatres

You may have attended screenings, concerts, and events in them, but what is the story behind Santa Barbara’s three historic theatres?
Jose’s Opera House
The current Lobero Theatre sits on the site of the original, a 1300-seat adobe theatre built in 1873 by Italian immigrant Jose Lobero. The largest adobe in the state, it was the only opera house between San Francisco and Los Angeles. Situated at the corner of Anacapa and Canon Perdido streets, it was the heart of the city’s cultural activities. But by 1892, Lobero had lost the property and his wealth and sadly took his own life.
The adobe languished until the early 1920s when it was razed to make way for a new theatre, which opened in 1924 with the first city-wide Fiesta (now celebrated as Old Spanish Days). The new building came through the 1925 earthquake with little damage.
Renovations have brought it into the modern age – most recently in 2013 with the addition of air conditioning and wider seats – but the Lobero has never lost its original charm. Jose would be proud. (www.lobero.com)
Gorgeous Granada
The Granada Theatre opened in April 1924, just weeks before the new Lobero, at the base of an eight-story high-rise – still Santa Barbara's tallest building. “Gone with the Wind” had a debut at this movie palace, and it was the only regional theatre to earn a 70 mm print of “Star Wars.”
The Granada is simply gorgeous thanks to a $50+ million renovation in 2008 which spruced up the Moorish arches and Spanish fixtures, rehung the original ornate chandelier, added eight new side boxes, and much more.
Movie house no more, it is the venue of choice for visiting musical luminaries, touring Broadway Theatre companies, and local symphony, ballet, and opera organizations. (www.granadasb.org)
Transformed Arlington
In 1874, the 90-room luxury Arlington Hotel was built. Famed for its lavish beauty and amenities, it was a destination for wealthy visitors of the day. That hotel burned in 1909 but was soon rebuilt of stucco in the colonial mission style, and included twin towers, electric lights, a golf course, and underground parking garage. Unlike the Lobero and Granada theatres, this hotel was leveled by the 1925 earthquake.
A new movie palace was constructed here in 1930 by Fox West Coast Theatres in the grand style of a Spanish castle. The freestanding ticket booth is still in use, and one enters through a covered courtyard, complete with fountains.
The theatre’s interior is designed to create the illusion of being outdoors on a star-filled summer evening in Spain, complete with stars twinkling in the ceiling, and a faux village built along one side featuring balconies, ironwork, and lighted windows.
During the golden age of movies, it was the scene of premiers and “sneak previews” with Hollywood’s movie idols. Big-name blockbuster films still open here today, and it is home to many star-studded events presented by the Santa Barbara Film Festival. (www.thearlingtontheatre.com)
