South on 101: Santa Barbara’s gorgeous, historic theatres

You may have attended screenings, concerts, and events in them, but what is the story behind Santa Barbara’s three historic theatres?

Jose’s Opera House

The current Lobero Theatre sits on the site of the original, a 1300-seat adobe theatre built in 1873 by Italian immigrant Jose Lobero. The largest adobe in the state, it was the only opera house between San Francisco and Los Angeles. Situated at the corner of Anacapa and Canon Perdido streets, it was the heart of the city’s cultural activities. But by 1892, Lobero had lost the property and his wealth and sadly took his own life.

The adobe languished until the early 1920s when it was razed to make way for a new theatre, which opened in 1924 with the first city-wide Fiesta (now celebrated as Old Spanish Days). The new building came through the 1925 earthquake with little damage.

Renovations have brought it into the modern age – most recently in 2013 with the addition of air conditioning and wider seats – but the Lobero has never lost its original charm. Jose would be proud. (www.lobero.com)

Gorgeous Granada