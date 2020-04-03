South on 101: Santa Barbara’s attractions of a bygone era

As you shelter in place, enjoy this tour of a few Santa Barbara attractions that were popular 75 to 100 years ago, but that no longer exist.
Castle Rock
In the early 1800s, the Spanish troops stationed in Santa Barbara built a fortification (or battery) on a cliffside point called la Punta de Castillo overlooking what is now called West Beach. The name didn’t come from this castillo (or “castle”), but from a distinctive rock formation at the water’s edge.
Castle Rock was only accessible during low tide until 1881 when a group of citizens built a small road leading behind the rock. It quickly became one of the area’s most popular tourist attractions, with visitors and locals alike climbing it to picnic and pose.
In 1931, Castle Rock, then deemed dangerous to the public, was dynamited to create an extension of the breakwater that sheltered the newly developed harbor. The two pillars at the entrance to the breakwater mark its approximate spot. The castillo had long disappeared by then, and the entire hillside dug away for a parking lot.
Giant Grape Vines
Not one but two giant grape vines were significant tourist attractions in Santa Barbara’s history. La Parra Grande was planted near the end of the 19th century, one of the many grapevine cuttings brought from Europe by Spanish settlers, in what is now Montecito. Renamed “Mission Grapes,” this variety – and this vine – flourished.
It covered 10,000 square feet and could shade more than 700 people. It was a popular site for dances, elections, weddings, and fiestas, and produced, in its prime, ten tons of fruit annually. By 1876 it was nearing the end of its life and was cut down, boxed, shipped, and reassembled for display at the Centennial Exposition in Philadelphia as “the biggest grapevine in the world.”
Nearby in Carpinteria, a vine planted in the 1840s continued to thrive and took over that title. La Vina Grande flourished for 70 years. Tourists paid 25 cents for postcards showing the vine’s base, which had a girth of nearly 10 feet.
Chinatown
Chinese laborers helped build the Santa Ynez Turnpike Road around 1860. Ah Lin opened a restaurant around 1865 on East Canon Perdido Street. By 1894, a map showed close to 50 structures in Santa Barbara’s Chinatown, including six opium dens, three gambling houses, and a joss house (Chinese temple). Chinese junks also plied the waters of the Santa Barbara Channel.
Chinatown was a major tourist attraction, along with the Old Mission and historic adobes, until the 1925 earthquake. Though not heavily damaged by the quake, its buildings were demolished in order for news ones to be built, along with the rest of downtown, in the Spanish Colonial Revival architectural style. Jimmy’s Oriental Gardens restaurant opened in 1947 and is still serving today, the last vestige of Santa Barbara’s Chinatown.
Much of this history came from Neal Graffy’s 2010 book “Historic Santa Barbara.”
Julia McHugh can be reached at southon101column@yahoo.com.
