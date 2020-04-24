South on 101: Getting to Santa Barbara was once arduous

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

As we continue to shelter in place, here’s a look back at how difficult it once was to reach Santa Barbara. It will feel effortless to get here once COVID-19 restrictions are lifted.

By Foot or By Sea

Early Spanish explorers came here by ship. Later, the Franciscan padres traveled by foot or horseback along animal paths used by the native Chumash. They had to watch the tides and proceed on the beach at Rincon, where the Santa Ynez Mountains meet the sea. Storms, mudslides, and seasonal high tides could cause delays of weeks at a time.

Coming via ship also had perils. The Santa Barbara coastline was too shallow for large ships to dock, so passengers were brought ashore in rowboats, which often overturned during transfers and high seas.

A 500-foot wharf was built at the foot of Chapala Street in 1868, but proved too short to be effective. John Peck Stearns, owner of the county’s first lumber mill, built a 1,600-foot wharf adjacent to his mill on the waterfront at State Street. The first ship tied up to Stearns Wharf in 1872.

By Stage Coach