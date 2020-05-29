South on 101: As Santa Barbara slowly reopens, reflections on the 1918 Spanish flu pandemic

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Last weekend, Santa Barbara’s State Street reopened as a car-free promenade. Some businesses opened their doors, and restaurants were allowed to serve outdoors. However, face masks are required inside or while in line to enter a business, and by all workers.

Theatres remain closed, concerts and events are cancelled or moved online, and social distancing is still the norm at parks and beaches.

But life in Santa Barbara during the COVID-19 lockdown is not that dissimilar from the 1918 Spanish Flu epidemic. Local author Betsy J. Green describes that epidemic’s impact in “Way Back When: Santa Barbara in 1919,” one in a series of books each covering one year beginning with 1914.

In August 1918, Santa Barbara had no flu cases, but the local paper suggested that people wear masks if they became sick. As a local doctor said at a Rotary Club meeting, “Every one of you… should wear a mask until your cold is over… unless it is started soon, the disease, grippe, will seize you in its clutches.”

The flu’s origins were unknown. Was it due to trench warfare? A biological weapon created by the Germans? Certainly, many soldiers returning from the war brought it home with them.