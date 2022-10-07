 Skip to main content
South on 101

Santa Barbara’s Stearns Wharf to celebrate 150th birthday | Julia McHugh

A day-long birthday bash on Saturday celebrates the 150th birthday of Santa Barbara’s Stearns Wharf, held from 11 a.m. to 7:15 p.m. with events and activities for the whole family.

Santa Barbara does not have a deep-water port, so in the early days visiting ships had to ferry passengers and cargo to and from the shore. The first wharf, 500-feet long, was built at the foot of Chapala Street in 1868, but turned out to be too short.

Lumber mill owner John Peck Stearns built the 1,600-foot wharf adjacent to his mill at the foot of State Street. The first ship tied up to what is now called Stearns Wharf in 1872.

Julia McHugh can be reached at southon101column@yahoo.com. Her column about Santa Barbara events and activities runs every other Saturday.

