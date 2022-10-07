Santa Barbara’s Stearns Wharf to celebrate 150th birthday | Julia McHugh

A day-long birthday bash on Saturday celebrates the 150th birthday of Santa Barbara’s Stearns Wharf, held from 11 a.m. to 7:15 p.m. with events and activities for the whole family.
Santa Barbara does not have a deep-water port, so in the early days visiting ships had to ferry passengers and cargo to and from the shore. The first wharf, 500-feet long, was built at the foot of Chapala Street in 1868, but turned out to be too short.
Lumber mill owner John Peck Stearns built the 1,600-foot wharf adjacent to his mill at the foot of State Street. The first ship tied up to what is now called Stearns Wharf in 1872.
A Southern Pacific spur was built to the wharf in 1888, one year after the railroad arrived in Santa Barbara, but trade by sailing ships and steamships declined as rail and trucking took over. Highway 101 was built in 1926.
Over the years, Stearns Wharf has been battered by storms, scorched by fires, even damaged by a waterspout. It now juts 2,300 feet into the Channel and is California’s oldest working wooden wharf. It was vital to the birth of commercial diving, served as the first home for Santa Barbara’s commercial fishing fleet, and now is a popular tourist destination featuring shopping, dining, and the Museum of Natural History’s Sea Center, which initially opened in 1986, closed, and reopened in its current form in 2005.
Tall ship Mystic Whaler prowls the waters off the wharf between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Built in 1967, it is a representation of a late-19th century two-masted schooner. The 110-foot steel-hulled ship recently arrived from Mystic Seaport to take up residence in her new homeport in Oxnard. Don’t be startled if there is an exchange of mock cannon fire between the ship and the wharf’s own cannon.
At 2 p.m., the Santa Barbara Yacht Club honors the wharf with a ceremonial regatta of sailboats. The adorable Lil’ Toot Water Taxi offers free rides all day for kids aged 12 and under (when accompanied by an adult) on 25-minute narrated jaunts between the wharf and the Santa Barbara Harbor.
Free musical entertainment starts at 11 a.m. with a 45-minute concert of operatic favorites featuring singers from Opera Santa Barbara. Two popular, rocking bands perform later in the day: Tequila Mockingbird at 2 p.m., and Doublewide Kings at 4:30 p.m.
Kids can enjoy a scavenger hunt between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m., hosted by the Sea Center, which provides ocean-themed prizes for those who complete the quest.
Wharf restaurants offer fresh fish, shellfish, fish and chips, steaks, prime rib, burgers, and more are served, wine tasting is available, as are sweets like ice cream, candy, cotton candy and more.
Free tastings of clam chowder are served between noon and 4 p.m. as part of a friendly competition between the eateries. Shops on the wharf offer jewelry, art, gifts, clothing, toys, and more.
Local historian Neal Graffy takes the stage at 5:30 p.m. to share colorful stories of the wharf’s past, followed by a brief convocation by local elected officials, and business and civic leaders. The cannon blasts again, birthday cake is served, and a toast is offered in tribute. A five-minute fireworks show at 7 p.m. concludes the festivities.
Julia McHugh can be reached at southon101column@yahoo.com. Her column about Santa Barbara events and activities runs every other Saturday.