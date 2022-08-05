Last year’s mid-pandemic Old Spanish Days saw the cancellation of live performances, parades and mercados. But this year’s Fiesta is back with all the beloved activities that has made it a local tradition for the past 98 years. Visit www.sbfiestra.org for details.

At the Mercados

Two mercados (Mexican markets) are open and have free admission from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. through Saturday night. El Mercado De la Guerra (across from City Hall) offers nonstop entertainment, crafts and delicious authentic food.

Julia McHugh can be reached at southon101column@yahoo.com.

