Julia McHugh: Unique Santa Barbara activities to enjoy on Leap Day

Feb. 29 comes around but once every four years, so take advantage of this Leap Day weekend to sample of some of Santa Barbara’s more unique activities.
Gorgeous Garden
Polish opera singer Ganna Walska (1887-1984) spent 43 years creating a spectacular exotic garden, on 37 acres in Montecito. Lotusland is a very personal garden, reflecting “Madame’s eclectic tastes, and was opened to the public in 1993. Though the famed lotuses in the name don’t bloom until July, there is always something wonderful to see there.
The newly renovated Japanese Garden is serene. The Blue Garden is just that – filled with blue-hued plantings. The cycad collection (900+ specimens) includes some of the world’s rarest. See topiary, statues, giant clamshells, water stairs, succulents, and a magnificent cactus garden that was imported, plant by plant, from 200 miles away. Tours are $50, by reservation only (969-9990, www.lotusland.org).
Charming Carriages
The Carriage and Western Art Museum has a world-class collection of wagons and carriages, plus related Western gear, all housed in a huge barn that kids love. Many of these charming conveyances are still used in the annual Old Spanish Days Parade. Their outstanding silver collection includes intricately hand-worked saddles, halters, spurs, and more. Also check out the wonderful old photos, artwork, and other memorabilia on view. Museum admission is free. Check website for hours and tours. (129 Castillo, enter through Pershing Park’s parking lot, 805-962-2353, www.carriagemuseum.org).
Rare Condors and Critters
Get up-close with California condors, among the world’s rarest birds, at the Santa Barbara Zoo, The Zoo doesn’t breed condors, but holds certain young captive-bred birds (having desired genetics) until they are old enough to start breeding at between ages five to seven. Their previous group just departed and they’ve welcomed three new birds. Most captive-bred condors are released into the wild, joining more than 300 of these huge scavengers flying free in California, Baja Mexico, Grand Canyon area, and soon, Oregon. Hint: juvenile birds have black heads; mature birds’ heads are reddish orange.
Other rare critters at the Zoo are Amur leopards (the world’s most endangered “Big Cats”) and Western lowland gorillas (their numbers in the wild are dropping precipitously). (805-962-5339, www.sbzoo.org).
Unique Ways to Unwind
Imagine an underground room in which the walls are lined with big chunks of pink Himalayan salt – some the size of basketballs. Simply breathing in here is healing, as is yoga and meditation, all of which are available at Salt Caves. Enjoy 45-minute relaxation and rejuvenation sessions, offered daily on the hour, for $25. Or go for a private salt-infused massage, facial, scrub, or shop for home, body, and cooking products. (740 State Street, 805-963-7258, www.saltcavesb.com)
Cat Therapy. The name says it all. Enjoy the loving company of between 12 to twenty free-roaming rescued cats in a relaxing environment. Admission weekdays is $12, weekends are $14. Drop-ins are fine but a reservation secures your spot. All the adorable felines are available to adopt. Purr-fect! (1213 State Street, 805-560-1996, www.cattherapysb.com)
