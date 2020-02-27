Julia McHugh: Unique Santa Barbara activities to enjoy on Leap Day

Feb. 29 comes around but once every four years, so take advantage of this Leap Day weekend to sample of some of Santa Barbara’s more unique activities.

Gorgeous Garden

Polish opera singer Ganna Walska (1887-1984) spent 43 years creating a spectacular exotic garden, on 37 acres in Montecito. Lotusland is a very personal garden, reflecting “Madame’s eclectic tastes, and was opened to the public in 1993. Though the famed lotuses in the name don’t bloom until July, there is always something wonderful to see there.

The newly renovated Japanese Garden is serene. The Blue Garden is just that – filled with blue-hued plantings. The cycad collection (900+ specimens) includes some of the world’s rarest. See topiary, statues, giant clamshells, water stairs, succulents, and a magnificent cactus garden that was imported, plant by plant, from 200 miles away. Tours are $50, by reservation only (969-9990, www.lotusland.org).

Charming Carriages

