Food, music and art are all featured this weekend in Santa Barbara. There’s plenty to see and do and taste.
Brian Wilson’s Beach Boys & The Zombies
Brian Wilson’s Beach Boys defined the sounds of California surf culture. The Zombies were part of the British Invasion. What do they have in common? The era in which they became stars and a tour called “Something Great from ‘68” that stops at the Arlington Theatre on Sunday at 7:30 p.m. Tickets range from $39 to $129.
Newly inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, the Zombies open the show with original founding members plus newer band members to play their album “Odessey & Oracle” in its entirety along with other fan favorites like “Time of the Season,” “She’s Not There,” and “Tell Her No.”
Former Beach Boys bandmates Al Jardine and Blondie Chaplin join Brian Wilson and his band to perform the band’s beloved hits from the 1960s and 1970s. “God Only Knows” if there will be “Good Vibrations.” “Wouldn’t It Be Nice?” (805-963-9580, www.thearlingtontheatre.com)
Taste of the Town
Nearly 40 wineries and more than 30 tasting stations are featured at the epicurean-lovers’ Taste of the Town benefit for the Arthritis Foundation on Sunday afternoon from noon until 3 p.m. at the lovely Riviera Park. This is its 38th year. Local restaurants and wineries continue to donate their specialties including butter and sage ravioli from Ca’Dario, smoked salmon and bay shrimp pate from Michael Hutchings, and shredded phyllo wrapped tiger prawns from Opal. Sounds yummy! A silent auction is filled with goodies and adventures, and live music is provided by the Dave Tovar Trio. Tickets are $125. (805-563-4685, https://arthpac.ejoinme.org)
Teen Chefs Compete
Also on Sunday afternoon, but from 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. is a seafood showdown between two teen chefs who have competed on “Top Chef Junior” in front of a live audience at the Santa Barbara Maritime Museum. Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for students, and free for children 12 and under.
Both chefs are 14 years old. Carson Peterson appeared on Top Chef Junior’s second season and has since appeared on the Today Show, and both entered and judged competitions. Roger Mathews, Jr. went all the way to the semi-finals and took third place in this season’s show. He starts high school in the fall. (805-456-8747, www.sbmm.org)
“Pacific Paradise”
“Pacific Paradise - Oceanic Art,” a solo show by Santa Barbara artist Sheryl Schroeder, is now open at the Art From Scrap Gallery through October 31. The artist is an avid conservationist and campaigns for less plastic and an end to over-fishing the oceans. Both Coastal Cleanup Day and Creek Week will happen while her show is on view. It isn’t a coincidence, as Art From Scrap is operated by Explore Ecology, which is active in these and other environmental programs. Gallery hours are Thursdays and Fridays from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (805-884-0459, www.exploreecology.org).