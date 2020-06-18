Julia McHugh: Santa Barbara’s 'soaring' aviation history

Ovington hosted visits from aviation luminaries including Amelia Earhart and Charles Lindbergh. He operated the airfield until his death in 1936. One of its hangers was moved to Old Town Goleta and is now the Santa Cruz Market (5757 Hollister Avenue), which sports an aviation-themed mural.

Marines Move In

In 1941, the groundbreaking took place for the Santa Barbara Municipal Airport, to be constructed with federal and local funds. The historic Spanish-style terminal was designed by local architects William Edwards and Joseph Plunkett whose work includes the Arlington Theatre and Santa Barbara Women’s Club.

Huge changes came with World War II, when the airport became a Marine Corps Air Station as a training base for pilots. The Marines spent $100 million on construction, filling in Goleta Slough and putting up more than 100 buildings, including housing for 2,000 personnel on a nearby mesa, now the site of UCSB. It reverted back to a civilian airport in 1946.

The charming terminal, only 7,200-square-feet, was expanded over the years, but could not handle the demand. Following 9/11, passengers had to line up outside to be cleared by TSA.