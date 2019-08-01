It’s an event jam-packed with parades, tamales, folklorico dancing and music, rodeos, shopping, carnival rides, margaritas and so much more. Viva la Fiesta! Santa Barbara’s Old Spanish Days is held this weekend and most events are free.
Shopping Mercados
Two open-air Mexican markets (mercados) are the heart of Fiesta. Both are open 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. El Mercado de la Guerra (across from City Hall) offers Spanish and Mexican-American foods, shop for crafts and souvenirs, and live entertainment all day. It’s walking distance to evening entertainment at the County Courthouse (see below).
El Mercado del Norte (in MacKenzie Park, at State and Las Positas streets) also has the Fiesta Carnival with rides and fun for kiddies, and the Crazy Horse Cantina with live music, ice cold beer, and a wild dance floor for those 21 and older.
A special beachfront Arts & Crafts Show is held Saturday and Sunday along Cabrillo Boulevard (west of Stearns Wharf) and features handmade works by local artisans.
Two Parades
This year is the 95th anniversary of El Desfile Historico (Historical Parade), which features more than 600 horses making it among the largest horse parades in the U.S. Many pull colorful antique carriages and wagons. Descendants of Spanish pioneers, Native Sons and Daughters of the Golden West, local Native Americans, and other groups create historically inspired floats. It starts at noon on Friday on Cabrillo Boulevard’s west end, turns up State Street, and concludes at Sola Street.
Saturday’s charming El Desfile de los Ninos (Children’s Parade) starts at 10 a.m. at Victoria Street and proceeds down State Street to Ortega Street. Locals young and old don traditional costumes for this – and it is just darling.
Free Entertainment
The following events are held at the County Courthouse’s Sunken Gardens and free to watch.
Las Noches de Ronda (“Nights of Gaiety”) are held Friday and Saturday nights starting at 8 p.m. and feature more than 200 Mexican and Spanish inspired dancers and singers.
On Saturday only from 1 to 5 p.m. is Tardes de Ronda (Afternoon of Gaiety), which showcases talented performers aged 16 and under.
On Sunday at 3:30 p.m., the West Coast Symphony presents their Fiesta Concert conducted by Dr. Michael Shasberger. They’ve performed at every Fiesta since their debut in 1969.
Classic Car Show
The Boys & Girls Club of Santa Barbara Fiesta Car Show is Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. along the 600 block of East Canon Perdido Street. It also includes live music, vendors, a beer garden, and a raffle.
Rambunctious Rodeo
Insider tip: daytime Fiesta events on Friday and Saturday at the Earl Warren Showgrounds are free. Only the evening events are ticketed. Friday is the Professional Rodeo Cowboy Association (PRCA) Rodeo performance and Sunday is the Stock Horse Show & Rodeo. Both start at 7:30 p.m. and each cost $25 adults, $15 for kids under 11. Sunday’s PRCA rodeo at 2 p.m. is only $15 for adults and $10 for kids.