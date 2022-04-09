It’s been five years since MOXI, The Wolf Museum of Exploration + Innovation, opened on lower State Street in Santa Barbara. Nestled into a narrow lot, it extends back along the railroad tracks and rises three stories, capped by a circular rooftop viewing tower. White plaster walls and a red tile roof hints at Spanish Colonial architecture, but the building’s shape is fluid and asymmetrical.
That’s just the start of the ways MOXI lives up to its name. Inside, it’s truly inventive and engaging, and definitely not just for kids but for anyone curious about how the world works. Concepts are presented in the best possible way — by discovery.
It begins upon entry, where visitors are greeted by a glowing LED sphere 6.5 feet in diameter which displays infrared images of handprints. Add yours by placing your hand under one of the cameras.
Nearby a giant guitar (24 feet long by 8 feet tall) has a movable fret bar to demonstrate how to change the instrument’s sound. Step inside the guitar’s body to peer out the huge sound hole. A soundproof Foley Studio allows you to put your own sound effects to popular film clips (think "The Three Stooges"). These are just a few fun activities in the Sound Track, one of the seven themed “tracks” spread through the 17,000-square-foot building.
Step into a two-story courtyard for Fantastic Forces which explores gravity, magnetism, centripetal force and more. Kids flock to the vertical wind tunnels to toss in empty and weighted scarves that are propelled into the air. Also popular are pneumatic tubes that criss-cross a wall and the ceiling, then snake up to the second floor. Kids stuff fluff balls into openings and watch them shoot through the tubes. Where will they come out?
Upstairs is the Speed Track, an exhibit that exemplifies MOXI. This large toy car racetrack has controls to adjust the angle of its vertical rise and descent. Build your own race car, choosing from different sized and weighted components, then race against cars built by others. High-speed camera captures show not just the race’s winner, but provide data and graphs of each car’s acceleration. Would a shorter car go faster? A heavier one? What if the descent is less steep? This is learning made fun.
A giant-sized version of a Lite Brite lets you create a colorfully illuminated artwork, just one of several interactive experiences that explore light, color and shadows. There are enough fascinating experiences here — and in the nearby Interactive Media section — to keep kids and adults occupied for a long time.
The exhibits on the roof’s Sky Garden all have to do with natural elements. In a whitewater course, a giant Archimedes screw (an ancient device used to move water), hand pumps and other interactive devices demonstrate fluid dynamics. Oversized musical instruments are controlled by wind, sun and humans. The viewing tower offers five different scopes, including a heat-sensing thermal imaging lens, to spy on the nearby beach, train station and Funk Zone.
Today, on Saturday, April 9, the family-friendly “Blast Off for a Mission to MOXI” event will feature space-themed activities from 4 to 7 p.m. Race mini-moon rovers, test flying saucers in the wind columns, join a moonwalk dance contest on the rooftop dancefloor and much more. Tickets include food and nonalcoholic beverages. Costumes are encouraged.
MOXI, located at 125 State St., is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Learn more at www.moxi.org.