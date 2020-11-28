Julia McHugh: Santa Barbara Bowl struggles, then soars

The Santa Barbara Bowl was built in 1936 as an outdoor venue for elaborate Old Spanish Days (OSD) productions featuring riders on horseback. Until COVID-19, it had only halted operations once before, during World War II.
Though it reopened in 1946 for the first postwar Fiesta, it had been neglected and major improvements were needed. County supervisors, having other priorities, made small allotments over the next 20 years, enough to attract visiting artists (Louis Armstrong, Lawrence Welk, Harry Belafonte, the Beach Boys) and to present OSD celebrations, musicals, and other community events.
In 1968, the supervisors contracted with OSD to take over Bowl operations. Ideas for improvements poured in, including a retractable cloth roof, like those used at the Colosseum in ancient Rome.
That year also marked the Bowl’s first rock concert, with Vanilla Fudge (“You Keep Me Hanging On”), but there were crowd control issues and neighbor complaints about noise and trespassing. By the mid-1970s, OSD was presenting 18 concerts a year, a “who’s who” of popular music. (Visit www.sbbowl.com/concerts/past to view the impressive list.).
In January 1978, “wearied of trying to make a profit from the concerts,” OSD joined into a brief, unsuccessful partnership with a Santa Cruz-based promoter, which was bought out in December by local restauranteur Ray Cline. County Supervisors mulled turning the Bowl over to the city to be sold. The site would lend itself to “real nice townhouses,” said the public works director.
A 1980 Grand Jury recommended the Bowl be closed, but it prevailed. Concerts continued while a group of key supporters laid the groundwork for a nonprofit foundation to support the Bowl, and held a series of New Year’s Eve fundraisers.
The County regained control of the Bowl in 1990, and gave its oversight to the County Parks Department and the newly formed Santa Barbara Bowl Foundation. Sam Scranton was hired as general manager, beginning a 20-year tenure in which great strides were made.
In 1994, the Foundation took over sole management of the Bowl “to bring it into shape for the next century.” A master plan estimated the 61-year-old, 4,500-seat amphitheater needed at least $12 million in repairs.
Now, 30 years later, the Foundation has invested more than $40 million in restoration, repairs, and improvements. Work began in earnest in 1996 with water, power, and sewage upgrades, and the installation of a temporary stage scaffolding which allowed bigger productions (demonstrated by a now-legendary concert by Sting).
The Foundation ticked off master plan projects one after another: backstage upgrade and addition of much-needed bathrooms in 2001; Wendy McCaw Terrace in 2004; and the three-walled, permanently covered stage Pavilion in 2007.
In 2011, the entry gate and award-winning Jerry Garcia Glen were developed, and an overlook was named in honor of Scranton, who retired that year. A new box office and administration building was completed in 2014. While closed for COVID, work is underway on a solar project to make the Bowl “net neutral” for their future power needs.
The nonprofit, self-sustaining Santa Barbara Bowl Foundation has achieved recent successes due to its inspired vision and community generosity. Little could the facility’s founders conceive of the diversity of the concert offerings now held here, or of the impeccable and harmonious (pun intended) improvements. Entering its 85th year in 2021, the Santa Barbara Bowl is poised to soar into the next century.
Julia McHugh can be reached at souton101column@yahoo.com.
