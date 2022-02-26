After two years of reduced programming due to COVID-19, the Santa Barbara International Film Festival roars back next week with films from 54 countries including 48 world and 95 U.S. premieres.
It comes with a new vibe too, as State Street is now a pedestrian mall encompassing the festival theaters — allowing plenty of space for cinephiles, filmmakers, media, and industry insiders to rub elbows.
Want to see a film in person? Purchase a multi-film pass, not a ticket, and then stand in line. Admission is not guaranteed, which can be daunting for first-timers, but that’s part of the film festival experience. Single tickets are available, though, for the opening and closing night films. See schedule of events; download a Pocket Guide; and purchase passes, and in-person and virtual tickets at www.sbiff.org.
Health mandates for all in-person screenings and events require a photo ID and proof of vaccination. Masks are required while inside or in line. It’s tougher than ever to get a seat, as the theaters (many quite small) are operating at reduced capacity. Festival staff, volunteers and vendors are tested for COVID-19 multiple times leading up to and during the festival.
Those uneasy about social gathering can buy tickets to watch live streaming of the star-studded in-person tributes and industry panels (writers, producers, women) at the Arlington Theatre. This is a thoughtful move from festival organizers, as many movie lovers are still reluctant to return to movie theatres.
Now, to the glitz. Some of the year’s finest performers are touted in entertaining tributes which include a red carpet arrival, on-stage interview, film clips and an awards presentation. This year’s honorees — all nominated for acting Oscars this year — are Kristen Stewart (“Spencer”), Will Smith and Aunjanue Ellis (together, “King Richard”), Penelope Cruz (“Parallel Mothers”), Benedict Cumberbatch (“The Power of the Dog”) and Javier Bardem and Nicole Kidman (together, “Being the Ricardos”).
Insider tip: Free screenings are held daily at the Arlington Theatre, and begin with a 1-2-3 punch with Thursday’s “The Power of the Dog,” (Q&A with director Jane Campion follows screening), Friday’s “Licorice Pizza” (Q&A with director Paul Thomas Anderson) and Saturday’s “Belfast” (Q&A director Sir Kenneth Branagh). All these films and directors are Oscar-nominated this year.
Alana Haim, star of “Licorice Pizza”, is among seven actors to receive Virtuoso awards on Saturday, March 5, for breakout performances. Ariana De Bose (“West Side Story”), Troy Kotsur (“Coda”) and Simon Rex (“Red Rocket”) are among the other honorees.
The Variety Artisans, held Monday, March 7, honors outstanding achievement in makeup and hairstyling, cinematography, sound, editing and so on. Lin-Manuel Miranda is among the honorees for his song “Dos Oruguitas” from “Encanto” (also up for a Best Original Song Oscar).
Four feature films have Santa Barbara County connections, including “FireStorm ‘77: The True Story of the Honda Canyon Fire” which recounts the chaos during a deadly wildfire at Vandenberg Air Force Base (now Space Force Base).
The festival opens Wednesday night with the U.S. premiere of “The Phantom of the Open” which recounts the real story of Maurice Flitcroft (Mark Rylance) who became a folk hero after gaining entry to the 1977 British Open, having never played a round of golf.
The festival closes on Saturday, March 12, with “Dionne Warwick: Don’t Make Me Over,” an award-winning documentary about the legendary singer. There’s a lot to experience in between.