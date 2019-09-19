Viva “Viva el Arte!”
Two shows by the 11-piece Mariachi Ángeles de Pepe Martinez, Jr. Sunday marks the opening of the 15th season of Viva el Arte! These free concerts feature Latino artists from the U.S. and Central America presented by UCSB Arts & Lectures and the Marjorie Luke Theatre (in Santa Barbara Junior High School). You read it right – they are free – and they are joyfully diverse.
Pepe Jr. played for 25 years with the legendary Mariachi Vargas de Tecalitlán, led by his father, known as “Don Pepe.” Now he brings his own band, based in Los Angeles, to the Luke stage at 4 and 7 p.m.
The season features four more free family concerts: Cimarron (Joropo music and dance) in October, Los Utrera (Spanish, African and indigenous music) in February, Las Cafeteras (from East LA) in March, and LADAMA (four women from four countries) in April. (805-884-4087, https://luketheatre.org/viva-el-arte/
“Sultans of Swing” Guitar Hero
“You get a shiver in the dark” starts off “Sultans of Swing,” the 1979 hit that propelled Mark Knopfler and his band Dire Straits into stardom. But it is the sound of Knopfler’s guitar that makes any of his songs instantly recognizable, be it “Money for Nothing,” “Romeo and Juliet,” or “Water of Love.”
Knopfler’s ninth solo album comes out in November, but he hits the Santa Barbara Bowl on Friday night at 7:30 p.m. with an extended 10-piece band (saxophone and trumpet added). “Down The Road Wherever” features 14 new songs, but he’s sure to also play the hits. These lines from “Walk of Life” sure do apply: “He got the action, he got the motion, oh yeah, the boy can play.” Tickets start at $46. (805-962-7411, www.sbbowl.com)
Early Photographs on View
More than 100 seldom-displayed salt prints, some of the earliest photographs ever made, are now on view at the Santa Barbara Museum of Art in “Salt & Silver: Early Photography, 1840–1860.”
In 1839, William Fox Talbot’s “salted” photographic paper revolutionized the art and craft of photography. Infused with light-sensitive chemicals, including silver chloride, the paper allowed for photography to become more portable and versatile, and led it to spread around the world.
The rarely displayed images from the Wilson Centre for Photography, London, reveal the fledging art taking wing. Talbot’s own image of “Nelson’s Column Under Construction” (1844) is on view, as are Mathew Brady’s photographs from the Civil War, and other images of places and people that are frozen in time in shades of sepia, violet, mulberry, terracotta, silver-gray, and charcoal-black. (805-963-4364, www.sbma.net)
Go online (www.Smithsonian.com/museumday) and download two tickets for free admission at the Museum of Art and the Santa Barbara Maritime Museum, good only on Saturday, in celebration of Museum Day.
Quick tip: Santa Barbara Horticulture Society’s terrific Plant Sale is Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church (909 N. La Cumbre Road). Free parking and admission and hundreds of plants. (www.Sbchs.org)