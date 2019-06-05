There is no such thing as a “typical” weekend in Santa Barbara. Unique activities fill each weekend and this one is no exception: Eat, drink, hear music, watch a film… enjoy!
Old Town Goleta Fest
“Tastes and Sounds of Old Town,” held this Saturday, June 8, has an intriguing concept: explore diverse culinary delights in a four-block area. From 1 to 5 p.m. you can taste at 16 restaurants in “Old Town” Goleta. Yummy offerings include biscuits and gravy at Alphie’s Restaurant, corn quesadillas at El Sitio, Taiwanese fare from Gimeal Café, deli delights from Three Pickles Deli, Mexican food from a half dozen different eateries, and much more.
A special drink area features live music by Soul Machine, three food tastings, and locally made libations from M.Special Brewery, Santa Barbara Cider Co., Samsara Wines, and Windrun Winery.
Full tickets include both restaurant and drink area access (must be 21 or older), but the two can be purchased separately. Buy tickets online in advance for the best deals. Full tickets are $39 online ($45 at the door), tasting route only is $29 ($35 at the door), and drink area only is $15 ($20 at the door). Pick up or buy tickets at the corner of Hollister and Orange streets. Visit www.goletataste.com.
SB Bowl Bonanza
Every summer, the Santa Barbara Bowl presents world class entertainment in one of the most beautiful outdoor settings anywhere. The variety is fantastic – reggae, pop, indie, alternative, soul, rock, mariachi, classical, folk, country, even comedy and children’s concerts.
Father John Misty appears with Jason Isabell and the 400 Unit on Friday at 6:30 p.m. It sounds like he’s a religious singer, but it’s actually a pseudonym for Josh Tillman. He’s known for moody introspection, wry humor, and ironic lyrics (tickets start at $40).
On July 14, the London Symphony Orchestra joins forces with the Music Academy Festival Orchestra, under the baton of Michael Tilson-Thomas (who steps down as San Francisco Symphony music director next year) for a community concert featuring Berlioz’s “Roman Carnival Overture,” Stravinsky’s “Firebird” Suite, and Tchaikovsky’s Symphony No. 4. Tickets are only $10.
Musical luminaries gracing the stage later this summer include Lionel Richie on Aug. 6, a cool double bill of Elvis Costello & the Imposters with Blondie on Aug. 7, Josh Groban on Sept. 5, former Dire Straits front man Mark Knopfler on Sept. 20, unstoppable Rod Stewart on Sept. 28, Van Morrison on Oct. 5, and Jimmy Buffett and the Coral Reefer Band on Oct. 16. This is just a sampling; see the whole season at www.ssbowl.com.
Free Kids Flix
In anticipation of the June 20 release of “Toy Story 4,” enjoy free screenings (and popcorn) of the other “Toy Story” films, presented by the Santa Barbara International Film Festival’s AppleBox Family Program. “Toy Story” was last weekend, but “Toy Story 2” is this Saturday, June 8 and “Toy Story 3” is June 15, both at 10 a.m. in the Riviera Theatre (2044 Alameda Padre Sierra). www.sbiff.org.