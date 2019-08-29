Summer may be waning elsewhere, but here on the Central Coast, some of the best weather is still ahead. Consider a trip “south on 101” this weekend for artistic, culinary, and just plain fun activities.
Open Studios Tour
Forty-five local artists open their private art studios this Labor Day weekend for public tours. It’s an insider’s look at how these creative people live and create, and a chance to meet artists and purchase artworks directly. A self-guided driving map rambles through back roads and through charming neighborhoods from the Funk Zone to Montecito and beyond.
Individual tickets to the Studio Artists Tour are $50, but bring a pal because it’s only $40 each for groups of two or more. Even better – admission is free on Monday.
Hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Monday. Proceeds benefit Sansum Diabetes Research Institute. Tickets are at www.santabarbarastudioartists.com.
Hello Fresh Catch
The early visitor gets the fish… every Saturday year-round at the Fisherman’s Market at the Santa Barbara Harbor, from 6 to 11 a.m. Created by fishermen who want to sell directly to the public, the catch is sold right off the boats along Navy Pier. Available year-round are rockfish, halibut, swordfish, rock crab, spider crab, red sea urchin, black cod, oysters, mussels and even red abalone. Ask what is currently in season. (www.cfsb.info)
Too early for you? The nearby Santa Barbara Fish Market is open on Saturdays until 8 p.m. and all other days until 7:30 p.m. (117 Harbor Way, #A, 965-9564, www.sbfish.com).
Bye Bye Butterflies
The Butterflies Alive exhibit at the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History is open only through Monday. More than a thousand free-flying butterflies flutter, perch, and drink nectar in an enclosed walk-through garden. Many are California species (common buckeye, painted lady, and monarch, among others), but some are more exotic, like the subtropical White Peacock, tiny iridescent Atala, truly giant Eastern Giant Swallowtail, Pale Great Southern White, and others. It’s enchanting to enter their world! Entrance to the exhibition is included in museum admission. (www.sbnature.org)
Get Your Feet Wet
Ocean temperatures have been hovering around 66 degrees lately, which is still a bit chilly, but refreshing on a hot Labor Day weekend. Get your feet wet – or take a swim at one of the many local beaches. East Beach has ample parking, lifeguards, and a wide expanse of white sand. Hendry’s Beach (officially called “Arroyo Burro Beach”) is a locals’ favorite and has good body surfing. Check out a great chart comparing beach amenities at www.santabarbara.com/activities/beaches/chart.asp.
Isn’t it time to learn how to kayak or try out a stand-up paddle board? Several outfitters offer in-expensive lessons on both, or you can try out an outrigger canoe, surfboard, or sailboat. The Sea Landing (www.sealanding.net) is a good place to start, as is the nearby Santa Barbara Sailing Center (www.sbsail.com). The calm waters of the Santa Barbara Harbor are an ideal location to learn.