Variety is the name of the game this weekend in Santa Barbara. Music lovers, fans of classic cinema, and even budding buccaneers and mermaids all have something to enjoy.
Double the Family Fun
A swashbuckling day of special family fun is set for Saturday between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. Kids are invited to dress in costume as buccaneers, mermen, or mermaids when the Santa Barbara Maritime Museum (at the Harbor) and the Santa Barbara Natural History Museum Sea Center (at Stearns Wharf) join together for double the fun.
Enjoy a special treasure hunt, LEGO shipbuilding, storytelling, a tattoo coloring book and more at the Museum. Then check out the live marine animals, touch tank, jellyfish exhibit, and more at the Sea Center. The Lil Toot water taxi ferries participants back and forth, as space allows, at no charge (with a receipt or wristband).
Activities are free with regular admission but consider becoming a member of the Maritime Museum, Sea Center, or both, and receive free admission every day. (805-962-8404, www.sbmm.org)
Melissa Manchester Celebrates “The Fellas”
Grammy Award-winning singer/songwriter Melissa Manchester performs her hits plus classic songs accompanied by the Blue Note Swing Orchestra on Friday, August 23, at 7:30 p.m. at the Marjorie Luke Theatre (in Santa Barbara Junior High School).
Manchester’s CD “The Fellas” was inspired by male artists who influenced her career, including Frank Sinatra, Tony Bennett, Nat King Cole, and Johnny Mathis, among others. Songs include “Chances Are,” “Smile,” “Night and Day,” and “Ain’t That a Kick in the Head.”
She’s also sure to perform her hits such as “Midnight Blue,” “Come in from the Rain,” “Don’t Cry Out Loud,” and her Grammy winning “You Should Hear How She Talks About You.” Tickets are $45, $65 and $150 for a VIP ticket that includes a post-concert artist reception. (805-884-4087, www.luketheatre.org)
Share the Pride
The free and fabulous Pacific Pride Festival is Saturday from noon to 7 p.m. at Chase Palm Park and features a diverse line-up of live entertainment, local food, and booths featuring community supporters and local nonprofits. More than 4,000 lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer (LGBTQ+) and supporters and their families are expected to “show their pride” during this popular event.
Headlining this year’s festival is Pepper MaShay. Her single “Dive in the Pool” is considered the unofficial song for the award-winning Showtime series “Queer As Folk.” Other entertainers include La Boheme Dance troupe, Oooh La La Burlesque, Vivian Storm’s Time Machine Drag Show, soulful Tommy Boi, tribute band Flannel, and local favorite Conner Cherland. An After Party at the Wildcat Lounge begins at 7 p.m. (805-963-3636, www.pacificpridefoundation.org)
Quick tips: She’s Ready for Her Close-up: “Sunset Boulevard” is screened Friday at 8:30 p.m. completing this summer’s free film series outdoors at the County Courthouse Sunken Gardens. Don’t miss unforgettable performances by Gloria Swanson as a fading silent film star and William Holden as the young screenwriter hired to help her with a comeback. (805-893-3535, https://artsandlectures.ucsb.edu)