“Through Vincent’s Eyes: Van Gogh and His Sources” has only 20 works of art by the famed Dutch Impressionist painter, but that’s not a drawback. In this spectacular exhibition, his images are showcased amid those that reflect his influences, both by specific artists he admired and by the rapidly changing artistic world of late 19th-century Europe.
Few people realize Van Gogh’s career as an artist spanned only 10 years, with his signature landscapes painted during the last two years of his life. He was 27 in August 1880 when he decided to become an artist. “Roses,” one of the show’s highlights, dates from spring 1890, just a few months before his death.
In all, more than 60 artists are represented, with works provided by 40 public and private European and U.S. lenders. But there’s plenty of Van Gogh to satisfy. His early drawings include “The Potato Eaters” and other works portraying working class rural life. Lithographs and etchings from the time echo this theme. In the 1886 “Self-Portrait with Pipe”, the artist’s gaze is steady, almost smoldering, against a dark background.
Van Gogh’s admiration for Jean-Francoise Millet (“The Sower”), Theodore Rousseau (“Valley of Saint-Ferjeux, Doubs”), and Jean-Baptiste-Camile Corot (“The Glacis of a Ruined Castle-Fort,”), among others, is palpable in the galleries dedicated to his “Artist-Heroes.”
The unmistakable impact of the craze for Japanese art (Japonisme) is also explored, particularly the use of color in Japanese wood prints. Van Gogh’s “Hospital at Saint-Remy” and “Sheaves of Wheat” are tied visually to these influences.
Van Gogh was not just inspired by art, but also by literature of his time. First editions of 17 pivotal works by “social realist” writers such as Dickens, Tolstoy, Dumas, Hugo, George Eliot, and others are on view.
Jean-Francois Raffaelli’s 1881 painting “The Absinthe Drinkers” could have sprung from the pages of those novels, and Van Gogh shared Raffaelli’s fascination with people and landscapes on the fringes, of elevating low subjects to high art. Several other evocative Raffaelli paintings are on view. Paintings by little-known artist Adolphe Monticelli feature a thick application of paint, foretelling Van Gogh’s distinctive “impasto” technique.
Van Gogh’s years living in Paris are represented by two works. One, set on the city’s outskirts, is an experiment with pointillism, while the other is fully impasto (“Shelter on Montmartre”). Once the visual journey arrives in Arles for the artist’s final two years, there is an explosion of color and confidence, as evident in his “Les Vessenots in Auvers” from 1890.
Paintings by his celebrated contemporaries Toulouse-Lautrec, Degas, Gauguin, Monet, Manet, Sisley, and other Impressionists, are also featured in the exhibit.
Three images are particularly compelling in comparison. Manet’s “Peonies” from 1865 and Henri Fantin-Latour’s 1887 “Chrysanthemums of Summer” are positioned adjacent to Van Gogh’s “Roses,” painted in 1890. Simply stunning.
The museum’s beautifully renovated galleries also shine. New LED lighting gives a crisp yet natural-feeling illumination to the images. Some look freshly painted.
One need not be an art historian to glean insight from this thoughtful, gorgeous exhibit, which puts the viewer inside the visual culture of Van Gogh’s world. It proposes that he didn’t just spring forth a genius, and he didn’t live in a vacuum: he developed over time in response to many influences. It is truly eye-opening.
“Through Vincent’s Eyes” runs through May 22. Advanced ticketing is highly recommended, timed ticketing is available at www.sbma.net (includes museum admission). Adults: $25; children aged 6 to 17 and seniors: $16; students and teachers: $10; Museum members are free.