Last week’s Old Spanish Days harkened back to the time when Santa Barbara was a sleepy Spanish town. Stroll downtown to see the remnants of that time, and enjoy several free cultural events.
Spanish Beginnings
The city’s name came from Spanish maritime explorer Sebastian Vizcaino in 1602 after surviving a violent storm on the eve of Saint Barbara’s feast day (Dec. 4). In 1782, a group of soldiers arrived to build a military outpost, called a Presidio, to lay claim to and protect the region. Chumash workers made thousands of adobe bricks, which were laid on sandstone foundations.
The early town was laid out on a different grid, so today’s 5 1/2 acre El Presidio State Historic Park is a replica. Two original residences still stand: El Cuartel (second oldest in the state) and Canedo Adobe. $5 admission. Free for children 16 and under. (123 E. Canon Perdido Street, 805-965-0093, www.sbthp.org)
Old Mission
Santa Barbara’s Mission was consecrated in 1786 (also on Saint Barbara’s feast day). Today’s Old Mission is the fourth on the site. Original adobe structures were destroyed by earthquakes, so a stone mission, designed after an ancient Roman temple, was constructed from 1812 to 1820. A second tower was added in 1833. Both are 87 feet tall. After the 1925 earthquake, the towers were rebuilt from reinforced concrete and painted to look like stone.
The Mission’s elaborate façade is used as a backdrop for community events, as it was in the early days. Last Wednesday, La Fiesta Pequena, featuring hundreds of performers in period costumes, kicked off Fiesta.
The Old Mission is open daily. Self-guided tours are $12 for adults, and $7 for youth (aged 5 to 17). (2201 Laguna Street, 805-682-4713, www.santabarbaramission.org)
County Courthouse
The Santa Barbara County Courthouse’s Sunken Gardens are home to dancing and entertainment during Fiesta. This magnificent Spanish Colonial Revival building, which replaced a smaller Victorian courthouse damaged by the 1925 earthquake, encompasses 150,000 square feet. Add in the grounds, and it takes up an entire city block. The 85-foot-tall El Mirador clock tower offers great views.
Free classic movies from the 1950s are screened in the Sunken Gardens on the next three Fridays. “On the Waterfront” starring Marlon Brando is this Friday, Aug. 9, at 8:30 p.m. (1100 Anacapa Street, https://artsandlectures.ucsb.edu/).
Post Office Becomes Art Museum
In 1941, Santa Barbara’s newly founded Museum of Art took over the city’s original post office, which was built in 1914. So some galleries are now over 100 years old! The current $50 million renovation includes seismic retrofitting, among other things, and two new galleries. Several galleries remain open and events continue. At Studio Sunday, held from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. on Aug. 11, kids can add weather to a print inspired by Hiroshige’s “Station 46, Driving Rain at Shōno,” which is on view inside. It’s free!
Look for a grand reopening in mid-2020 and a blockbuster Van Gogh exhibit in October 2020. (1130 State Street, 805-963-4364, www.sbma.net)