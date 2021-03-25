The Santa Barbara International Film Festival has found unique ways to deal with COVID social gathering this year, including celebrity tributes held live online, and films screened at two pop-up drive-in theatres at Santa Barbara City College. Check the website for more details, times, and tickets: www.sbiff.org.
All films at the drive-ins are free, but require advance reservations. Opening and closing night screenings are streamed live and require paid tickets ($10). The star-studded celebrity tributes and industry panels are also ticketed ($15) and air live over the festival’s virtual platform.
Forty-five countries are represented in the 100 films being screened at the Festival which opens next Wednesday (March 31) and runs through Saturday, April 10. Most films are shown with free admission – what a gift from Festival Executive Director Roger Durling and his organization.
Forty-seven films are world premieres, including the opening night film, “Invisible Valley”, which tells intimate stories of residents of the Coachella Valley. Closing night spotlights short films by six Santa Barbara documentary filmmakers.
Though it won’t be as thrilling as seeing comedic legend Bill Murray (“Groundhog Day,” “Ghostbusters”) in person next Friday night (April 2), you are assured a great “seat” at his live online tribute hosted by Leonard Maltin. All tributes are 90 minutes long and include film montages.
Saturday (April 3) night’s Virtuoso Awards honor features eight actors who gave outstanding performances this year, including four Oscar nominees: Riz Ahmed (“Sound of Metal”), Maria Bakalova (“Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”), Andra Day (“The United States vs. Billie Holiday”), and Vanessa Kirby (“Pieces of a Woman”).
Two other acting Oscar nominees receive tributes: Carey Mulligan (“Promising Young Woman”) is touted on Monday (April 5), and Sacha Baron Cohen (Abbie Hoffman in “The Trial of the Chicago 7”) receives a festival award on Wednesday (April 7).
Delroy Lindo (“Da 5 Bloods”) is honored next Thursday (April 8), and beguiling Amanda Seyfried (Marion Davies in “Mank”) next Friday (April 9).
Outstanding Director of the Year (April 6) honorees are all Best Director Oscar nominees: Chloé Zhao (“Nomadland”), David Fincher (“Mank”), and Lee Isaac Chung (“Minari”), and Thomas Vinterberg (“Another Round”, also nominated for the International Feature Film Oscar).
Tributes and industry panels are streamed live over the festival’s virtual platform. Guests have not been announced but the Writers Panel usually has an Oscar nominee or two, as does the Producers Panel (both are Saturday, April 3). The Women’s Panel is Thursday, April 8.
Though there is plenty of Hollywood glamour at the Festival, it also provides valuable education programs for the next generation of filmmakers. “Mike’s Field Trip to the Movies” is a virtual introduction to filmmaking for more than 6,000 fourth to sixth grade students from Santa Barbara County Title 1 schools.
The “10-10-10” Competition offers a mentoring for 20 budding local high school and college filmmakers and screenwriters, and the Film Studies Program is a deep dive into the Festival for undergraduate film students from across the country.