Cinco de Mayo is as good a reason as any to celebrate this weekend, but there’s also plenty of arts and culture in Santa Barbara.
“Cinco” Sunday
Every Mexican restaurant in Santa Barbara is sure to have its own Cinco de Mayo celebration this weekend, but the largest public party is on Saturday at Chase Palm Park.
The Cinco de Mayo Brew and Taco Fest is from 1 to 7 p.m. and features an all-star line-up of terrific entertainment for just $10, and children under 12 are free. You’ll pay for beer and wine tastings individually unless you purchase a VIP ticket for $40 (and are 21 or older). Food is for sale only, and not included in either ticket.
Ozomatli, Sismo, Sivoney, Sonora Dinamita De Rocio, and R-15 are among the performers – what a deal! (FYI: Oxomatli sold out the Lobero in 2017.)
Proceeds benefit the Santa Barbara Response Network’s work in promoting gun safety and how to prevent tragic events caused by lethal weapons. This grassroots organization also provides mental health support for community members who have had traumatic experiences. The goal is a united and safer community. (805-699-5208, https://sbresponsenetwork.org).
Art & Architecture Film Fest
Nine films that explore art and architecture are screened over two days at Paseo Nuevo Cinemas as part of “Art & Architecture on Film.” It’s only $40 for an all-film pass, or $8 per film.
The Festival is presented by the Santa Barbara Museum of Art; the UCSB Art, Design & Architecture Museum; and the UCSB Department of the History of Art & Architecture. They know their stuff, as there are films about trailblazing artists and architects, modern Japanese architecture, street art, the Bauhaus movement, and much more. The range and variety are simply stunning.
Screenings are 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on both Saturday and Sunday. For movie descriptions, schedule, and passes, visit https://artsandlectures.ucsb.edu or call (805) 893-3535.
Sardonic, Sidesplitting Sedaris
This observation of David Sedaris from the Toronto Globe and Mail seems to say it best, “He’s smart, he’s caustic, he’s mordant, and, somehow, he’s... well, nice.” Sedaris’ observations about life are actually social critiques, going far beyond self-deprecation. As anyone who has heard his distinctive voice on NPR can attest, with Sedaris everything is free game and anything is possible.
He returns to Santa Barbara on Friday for a 7:30 p.m. show at the Granada Theatre. Balcony seats are still available, starting at $39, but it doesn’t matter where you sit. It’s his storytelling that takes center stage. Expect to hear from “Calypso,” his new collection of stories – and books will be available for signing after the show. (805-893-3535, https://artsandlectures.ucsb.edu)
Quick tip: Prices start at just $1 at Santa Barbara City College’s Environmental Horticulture Department’s Plant Sale. You’ll find flowers, fruit trees, succulents, vegetables, sages, bananas, natives, and much more. Check it out on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Lifescape Garden Nursery on East Campus. Free parking. (www.sbcc.edu/environmentalhorticulture)