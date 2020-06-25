Julia McHugh: 1925 Santa Barbara Earthquake: 95 Years Ago This Week

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

By all accounts, it was an unusually hot and humid night in Santa Barbara, with no cooling ocean breeze. Those rising at dawn on June 29, 1925, later reported that pets and livestock seemed agitated.

At 6:42 a.m. the earthquake hit and the earth shook for 18 seconds. The Richter scale was not yet invented, but semiologists estimate the main shock was 6.3 magnitude and the epicenter located offshore.

It was felt as far as Watsonville to the north, Mojave to the east, and Santa Ana to the south – about 50,000 square miles of land.

Santa Barbara was no stranger to earthquakes. One in March 1806 wrecked the Presidio Chapel. In 1812, an earthquake lasting four minutes shook “so violently that it was difficult to stand.” The Old Mission and Presidio, both made of adobe, were severely damaged, and Mission La Pursima in Lompoc was leveled.

Locals felt the 1857 Fort Tejon earthquake, a 7.9 temblor from 100 miles east, and the San Francisco 1906 Earthquake over 325 miles away, also 7.9 magnitude by modern measurements. The Santa Barbara Morning Press reported 18 shocks during the night of January 17, 1922, particularly in Montecito. Small tremors were also felt in March 1922 and 1923.