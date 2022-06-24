It’s no surprise that today children spend far less time playing in nature than their parents and grandparents did. It’s not just the pandemic that is to blame — kids are looking at screens more than trees or their only time outdoors is on playing fields in organized sports.
Of course, there are many wonderful trails suitable for tots under adult supervision. But now two Santa Barbara organizations provide outdoor spaces for kids to safely explore nature, exercising not only their bodies but their imaginations and creativity.
Backyard at Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History
Nestled under the oaks along Mission Creek, the museum’s backyard is a delightful nature play area just perfect for preschoolers and younger children.
At its center is a human-made creek allowing for water play (yes, Mission Creek is accessible from here; it isn’t always safe to explore). Kiddies can also walk along raised tree rounds, dig for creepy crawlers, visit a native plant sensory garden, build shelters or make art from natural materials.
The space is open and uncrowded, giving parents excellent sight lines to keep an eye on their young explorers. Another plus — this main area has special mulch that allows access for strollers and wheelchairs.
A naturalist inside the Nature Club House introduces youngsters to local flora and fauna, including rocks, plants and natural objects brought in by visitors for identification as part of Nature Exchange. Live critters are also on display, like snakes and bugs. Visit the nearby Eyes in the Sky Aviary which houses rehabilitated raptors who come out for public visits every day at 2 p.m.
Don’t miss Butterflies Alive!, a walkthrough experience in a pavilion filled with tropical flowering plants and hundreds of colorful, flitting butterflies. This year, all species are from Costa Rica. My favorite? The orange Julia longwing, of course!
Backcountry at Santa Barbara Botanic Garden
Opening earlier this month, Backcountry is a 4.5-acre garden specially designed to encourage older kids (ages 5 to 13) in self-directed nature play and exploration, but it is also fun for younger kids under adult supervision and for the “young at heart.”
New adventures await around every corner along the main trail that parallels Mission Creek. It could be a whimsical “troll” made out of natural materials, steppingstones leading to a shady side trail, a hillside of fallen trees and ropes for climbing, a kid-scaled plant maze and much more.
The main pathway is accessible to strollers, while secondary trails are designed for children to use agility, balance and coordination to build a sense of independence. At least 15 inches of fall-safe mulch is distributed beneath climbing features.
Nature educators called Backcountry rangers are on-site to ensure visitor safety and maintain the garden. Though the rangers can help guide children, the idea is that the kids take the lead.
All plantings are native species. Natural features, including fallen trees and boulders, were incorporated into the landscape, including boulders from the drainage basins filled by the 2018 Montecito debris flow. Landscaping resumes this fall when conditions are best suited for planting native species.
Five Backcountry casitas, temporary outdoor playhouses built of natural materials, are scattered throughout Backcountry. Each casita creatively incorporates natural materials to provide unique perspectives of nature. Children can pretend to “Be a Bee” while climbing on and through a human-scaled pollinator home, for example, or take a break to enjoy nature-themed books in the “The Hawk’s Nest.”
Studies have also found that children who spend time in nature have healthier immune systems, improved sense of self-worth, and recover more quickly from stressful life events. Anxiety and depression are also reduced, which must be true for adults too. Kids aren’t the only ones who should “go wild.”