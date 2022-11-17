 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick top story
South on 101

Bright, colorful, melodic weekend in Santa Barbara | Julia McHugh

  • Updated

Indoors or outdoors, in the concert hall or at the zoo, this weekend brings a variety of activities to Santa Barbara.

Zoo Lights

A new holiday tradition has begun with the debut of ZooLights at the Santa Barbara Zoo. Giant animals and nature scenes are created using thousands of silk-covered lanterns illuminated by more than 50,000 LED bulbs. The colorful displays are scattered throughout the 30-acre zoo.

ZooLights Lion close.jpg

ZooLights is a new holiday tradition in which giant animals and nature scenes are created using thousands of silk-covered lanterns lit by LED bulbs. Displays are scattered throughout the Santa Barbara Zoo and on view in the evenings through Jan. 14.
Garden Nursery Shoppers.jpg 2

Now is prime time to plant native plants, and Santa Barbara Botanic Garden has stocked its nursery with more inventory and a wider variety than usual throughout the month of November.

Julia McHugh can be reached at southon101column@yahoo.com. Her column about Santa Barbara events and activities runs every other Saturday.

0
0
0
0
0

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Local News

Breaking News

News Alerts