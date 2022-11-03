 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick top story
South on 101

Art and nature intersect this weekend in Santa Barbara | Julia McHugh

  • Updated

Drawn by the area’s natural beauty, Santa Barbara has long attracted artists and nature lovers.

The two intersect in exhibits now on view at the Historical Museum and an open studio tour of artists on the Mesa.

'Memories of Mountain Drive'

Julia McHugh can be reached at southon101column@yahoo.com. Her column about Santa Barbara events and activities runs every other Saturday.

0
0
0
0
0

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Local News

Breaking News

News Alerts