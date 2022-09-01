An artsy Labor Day in Santa Barbara | Julia McHugh

Take in some cool art over this hot Labor Day weekend — be it on an Open Studios tour, at a gallery or in a museum.
Three-Day Open Studios Tour
Nearly 30 local artists open their private art studios to the public this Labor Day weekend as part of the Santa Barbara Studio Artists’ Open Studio Tour. A self-guided driving map rambles through back roads and through charming neighborhoods from the Funk Zone to Montecito and beyond. Works include landscape, contemporary and figurative painting, as well as sculpture and assemblage.
Visit as many studios as you like over the three days, where you meet the artists, see their creative spaces and even make purchases. Driving from studio to studio is great fun, as you discover them tucked away in homes, garages and other, often unique, structures.
Tickets are $25, and free for children under age 12. Pick up maps and tickets at the Community Arts Workshop (631 Garden St.) throughout the weekend. Hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Monday. Proceeds benefit Alpha Resource Center. Online tickets and more information are available at www.santabarbarastudioartists.com.
American Artists at Sullivan Goss
Sullivan Goss — An American Gallery, has an inventory of more than 3,000 paintings, watercolors, drawings, prints and sculptures from significant U.S. artists who have worked from 1850 to the present day. The gallery, located downtown just off State Street (11 E. Anapamu St.), features about 20 exhibitions annually and they are always intriguing. (www.sullivangoss.com)
Currently on view is “The Summer Salon II” with works by 19 artists — some local, some not, some living, some not — working in a variety of mediums. D.J. Hall’s painting “Mellow” is huge (more than 5 feet in height and width) and refreshing to view on a hot day — two ladies with their feet in a pool sharing lemonade.
The gallery’s ninth exhibition of work by Angela Perko includes 17 10-by-10-inch paintings showcasing female fertility figures from different historical cultures. Several are from the ancient Mexican village of Tlatilco, from which the exhibit takes its name “The Place of Hidden Things."
Sullivan Goss also publishes catalogs, like the one associated with the exhibit “Beyond Words, Wosene Worke Kosrof,” which features 16 canvases by the Ethiopian-born artist who immigrated to the U.S. in 1978. The 146-page catalog includes four major essays (including one by the artist), a chronology, 66 color plates and other illustrations.
Antiquity and Mid-Century at Museum of Art
Santa Barbara’s Museum of Art’s permanent collection is richly diverse, spanning history and genres, as demonstrated by two exhibits now on view.
The focal point of the renovated entry court is “Lansdowne Hermes,” a marble sculpture of the god of travelers dating from the early second century — just one of the museum’s many Greco-Roman pieces. In the exhibit “Greco-Roman: Visions of Antiquity in 19th-Century Photography,” three of those antiquities are exhibited as a counterpoint to images of 19th century Greco-Roman artworks, monuments and sites, as well as photos depicting its influence at that time.
Fast forward to the mid-20th century in the expanded McCormick Gallery (which is dedicated to contemporary art) and the exhibit “Going Global: Abstract Art at Mid-Century.” Nearly all the works come from the museum’s permanent collection and focus on how far abstraction reached during the Cold War. Featured artists were born in Argentina, Colombia, Germany, France, Israel, Japan, Mexico, Peru, Spain, the U.K. and the United States. (1130 State St., www.sbma.net)
