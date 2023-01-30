A new year full of music, theater and narrative in Santa Barbara | Julia McHugh

The new year brings a blossoming of events in Santa Barbara – nearly back to pre-COVID levels. Here’s a preview of highlights from just January and February, and there’s much more to come.
At the Lobero Theatre
At just over 600 seats, the circa-1924 Lobero Theatre is one of the best venues to see anything.
Find out more at www.lobero.org.
On Saturday Jan. 28, the French Ensemble Intercontemporain presents Olga Neuwirth’s score for the 1924 satirical silent film Die Stadt ohne Juden (The City Without Jews). The 30-piece ensemble is considered the world’s leading contemporary music group.
Next week, Ukrainian-American guitarist Vlad De Briansky brings his Dreamland Blues Tour to Santa Barbara (Wednesday, Feb. 1). Banned in Russia, he’s been likened to a combination of Wes Montgomery and Eric Clapton. Fifty percent of ticket sales go to help Ukrainian refugees.
On Saturday, Feb. 4, Dana Lawton Dances presents an evening-length performance of “The Farallonites”, their acclaimed new work about the lighthouse keepers and their families who lived on the Farallon islands from the mid-1850s to early 1900s.
Jesse Colin Young began his career as founder of the 1960s group the Youngbloods. Their hit “Get Together”, an appeal for peace and compassion, became an anthem for the era. This evening with the songwriter on Feb. 9 focuses on his solo work in a wide array of musical styles.
Santa Barbara resident Jack Johnson usually plays the Santa Barbara Bowl, but makes a very special Lobero appearance on Tuesday, Feb. 21. Tickets go on sale, in person only, at the Lobero Box Office on Saturday morning (Jan. 28) at 10 a.m.
Opera Santa Barbara’s “An American Dream” on Feb. 18 explores the lives of two women directly before and following World War II: a Japanese American forced to leave her home, and a German-Jewish immigrant preoccupied with what she left behind.
Presented by UCSB Arts & Lectures
Friday’s concert featuring the “dream team” piano trio of Yo-Yo Ma, Emanuel Ax, and Leonidas Kavakos has been sold out for weeks, but UCSB Arts & Lectures has a truly amazing season through May: visit www.artsandlectures.ucsb.edu for a full calendar.
In the next week alone, author Amor Towles (A Gentleman in Moscow) speaks on Thursday, Feb. 2; hip, sassy ensemble Pink Martini returns on Friday, Feb. 3; and visually stunning contemporary circus Cirque FLIP Fabrique entertains on Sunday, Feb. 5.
Later in February, legal affairs correspondent Nina Totenberg discusses her decades-long friendship with the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg (Feb. 7); KODO Japanese taiko drummers celebrate their 40th anniversary (Feb. 10); Step Afrika presents their heart-pulsing “step” dancing (Feb. 16), Ballet Preljocaj dances a contemporary interpretation of “Swan Lake (Feb. 25-26), and international superstar pianist Lang Lang performs Bach’s Goldberg Variations (Feb. 27).
Santa Barbara International Film Festival
This year’s Festival, held Feb. 8-18, promises to be outstanding. The opening film, held at the Arlington Theatre, is a biographical crime drama “Miranda’s Victim,” starring Abigail Breslin, Luke Wilson, and Andy Garcia.
Celebrity tributes have been announced for Angela Bassett, Kate Blanchett, Jamie Lee Curtis – all Oscar nominees – and a double-header with double Grammy nominees Brendan Fraser and Colin Farrell (“The Banshees of Inisherin”), with more to be announced.
The Virtuosos Award includes Oscar nominees Austin Butler of “Elvis”, Kerry Condon (“The Banshees of Inisherin”) and Stephanie Hsu (“Everything Everywhere All at Once”), with more to be announced. Visit www.sbiff.org.