Judith Dale: William Benjamin Foxen -- A Santa Barbara County Pioneer

In addition to his busy life on the rancho, Foxen spent much time helping those who were ill. During his service in the British Navy and the Merchant Marines, he had acquired some knowledge of medicine, surgery and dentistry, and he could set broken bones.

By the time news reached the rancho that the United States was at war with Mexico, the northern portion of California had already been "taken" by the Americans under the leadership of Major John C. Fremont, who was marching south and taking possession of every mission and pueblo along the way.

Foxen sold horses to Fremont and legend has it that he warned Fremont of a possible ambush at Gaviota Pass. Foxen’s son guided Fremont over Sant Marcos Pass to capture the Santa Barbara Presidio. The loyal Mexican Californios felt Foxen was a traitor to his adopted country Mexico, and with the help of Indians they raided his rancho and set fire to his fields. (A plaque to commemorate this event is on display at the northbound Highway 101 Gaviota rest stop.)

Later, while the family was attending mass at Santa Ines Mission, their home was set on fire. For safety, the family moved into the mission.