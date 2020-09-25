Judith Dale: Wildfires in Santa Barbara County, 1985 to 2007

This is the second in a series of articles looking at major fires in Santa Barbara County. Of the six fires covered below, only one was started by natural causes — the Gaviota fire. Due to arson or carelessness, 430,088 acres and 701 structures burned in these fires. As our fire season is upon us, we all must be careful not to start a fire and be prepared to act if one threatens our homes or families.

Wheeler fire, July 1-15, 1985: The Wheeler fire was caused by arson in Wheeler Gorge, 15 miles northwest of Ojai.

The weather was hot and windy, and the terrain was steep and rugged. The area had not burned in over 40 years and was full of dense, dry brush. Within two days, the fire had burned 26,300 acres and threatened the town of Ojai and Thatcher School. A change in the wind caused the fire to move from Ventura County into Santa Barbara County and threaten Carpinteria. In one six-hour period, on Wednesday, July 3, the fire burned an additional 20,000 acres. It moved into Matilija Canyon, causing the fire to slop over into the Santa Ynez watershed above Jameson Reservoir. The fire had been burning only two days but expanded to 45,000 acres.

Carpinteria High School became the new staging area. At dawn, firefighters worked frantically in the Santa Ynez Mountains with hand tools, while bulldozers cleared a break near the crest of 5,000-foot Noon Peak to keep the fire from cresting over the coast side of the mountains. There were 2,700 firefighters on the scene, some from as far away as Michigan and Arkansas. Four days later, 81,000 acres had burned, and critical watershed areas and sensitive California condor habitats were threatened.