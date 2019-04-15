There has been a lot of debate on immigration lately with passionate rhetoric on both sides. Freedom of speech is one of the most important aspects of our society, and lively discourse is the only way to arrive at a thoughtful conclusion. But, how can we talk about these types of issues if we don’t have the facts?
For this reason, I thought I would do some scholarly, nonpolitical research on why people migrate to a different country. My research led me to 10 main reasons that people choose to emigrate to a different country.
- To escape past or future persecution based on race, religion, nationality and/or membership in a particular social group or political opinion: In most countries, and in the United States, families and individuals who meet this criterion may obtain refugee status or asylum. There is a difference between refugee status and asylum. Refugees must secure their status prior to entering the country of choice, whereas asylum seekers seek status upon arrival. A complex differentiation that causes a lot of confusion in the process to get people to safety.
- To escape conflict or violence: In many countries, families and individuals who migrate to escape conflicts like war and violence can be considered for refugee status or asylum.
- To find refuge after being displaced due to environmental factors: Natural disasters, erosion and other environmental factors caused by climate change are real threats that disproportionately affect people living in poverty. In fact, Christian Aid reports that 1 billion people could be displaced in the next 50 years as the effects of climate change worsen. People who fit this description are dubbed climate “refugees,” but the name does not necessarily imply they have, or can receive, refugee status. As this is a newer phenomenon, many countries are still trying to determine how to respond to this growing issue.
- To seek superior health care: Imagine living in a country with limited access to health care when you’re suffering from serious health problems. Not fun.
- To escape poverty: This is perhaps the most commonly assumed reason for immigration.
- To offer more opportunities to children: Parents sometimes make the difficult decision to migrate so their children can benefit from things like superior education, and plentiful job opportunities.
- Family reunification: This is self-explanatory. Often one member of the family emigrates, gets established, then the rest of the family follows.
- For educational purposes: Some students study abroad to seek better educational opportunities than are available in their own countries, while others simply want the thrill of living in an exciting, new place.
- For jobs and business opportunities: In some cases, people migrate with the knowledge or hope that more opportunities will be available to them in their particular field than in their home country. Others migrate after employment has already been offered to them.
- Marriage: In today’s globalized world, long-distance dating is common. But, for couples from different countries who wish to marry, one of them must eventually emigrate to their spouse’s country.
The approach to immigration is a very complex issue comprised of economic, political, religious, cultural, racial and educational factors. Some common questions and concerns that surface are: "How many people can we take in? Will they contribute to our economy or will they drain it? Will they take my job? Will they keep wages low? What is the impact on our schools? Will I lose my cultural identity? Will our country be better and stronger because of its diversity?" -- and the list goes on.
But the solution is not simple, and the U.S. cannot solve it alone -- it is a global effort.
Further, no matter what, we should all remember that we as people have migrated since the beginning of time, whether for one of the above reasons or just wanting to see what is over the next hill or valley. Human history is full of migration, and as we move, we always learn to adapt.